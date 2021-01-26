Paris, 25 January 2021

CNP Assurances ranks among the Top 100 most sustainable companies in the

world in 2021 according to Corporate Knights

In the 17th annual ranking established by Corporate Knights, CNP Assurances took the No. 5 spot for sustainability out of 236 insurers. Its non-financial performances, positive societal impact and skill in managing its environmental footprint all testify to the longstanding commitment underpinning the Group's demanding CSR policy.

Corporate Knights, a Toronto-based media, research and financial information group, has put together a global ranking of the most sustainable companies since 2004. To assess each company's performances in terms of sustainability, Corporate Knights transparently analyses and compares 8,080 companies around the world, examining 24 quantitative performance metrics (greenhouse gas emissions, water and energy consumption, gender diversity, sick leave, wage policy, etc.). The Corporate Knights 2021 ranking added several new performance metrics reflecting current social concerns stemming from the economic and health crisis.

The 2021 ranking highlights the very strong ESG performances delivered by CNP Assurances:

CNP Assurances ranks among the Top 100 most sustainable companies in the world, all sector combined

CNP Assurances ranks No. 5 out of 236 insurers in terms of sustainability.

As an insurer and a responsible investor, CNP Assurances has made strong commitments in the last few years to limit global warming to 1.5 °C, in accordance with the Paris Agreement. In 2019, CNP Assurances became a member of the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, and consequently undertook to achieve a carbon-neutral investment portfolio by 2050.

eVincent Damase

Head of CSR of CNP Assurances

"We are proud to be among the world's Top 100 most sustainable companies in the 2021 Corporate Knights ranking, acknowledging the commitment undertaken by CNP Assurances employees, in Europe and Latin America, to work towards a more sustainable world."