    CNP   FR0000120222

CNP ASSURANCES

(CNP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/17 05:08:03 am
21.82 EUR   --.--%
05:01aFrench insurer CNP to stop financing new oil and gas projects
RE
01:54aCNP ASSURANCES : résultats annuels 2021
PU
01:54aCNP ASSURANCES : 2021 Annual results
PU
French insurer CNP to stop financing new oil and gas projects

02/17/2022 | 05:01am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - France's CNP Assurances will no longer finance new oil and gas projects or invest more money in companies planning to do so, joining the growing ranks of insurers taking a more pro-active approach to tackling global warming. The company said it was acting in response to scientificreports, including one by the International Energy Agency, whichsaid new projects weren't needed if the world wanted to limitglobal warming to 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial norms. "To achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement (on tackling global warming), it is necessary to gradually reduce the use of fossil fuels," Olivier Guigné, CNP's group investment director said in a statement on the company's website dated Feb. 16. "The measures adopted today by CNP Assurances aim tocontribute to this."

Under the new plan, however, CNP said it would still finance subsidiaries of energy companies dedicated exclusively to renewable projects, and invest in green bonds.

Going forward, CNP said it would publicly disclose its holdings in the oil and gas sector on an annual basis.

At a U.N. climate conference in November, banks, insurers and investors with $130 trillion at their disposal pledged to put combating climate change at the centre of their work.

French public bank Banque Postale committed in October to stop providing services to the oil and gas sector by 2030. However, most banks and insurers continue to finance the sector with no restrictions.

For those companies in which it has an existing stake, CNP said it would ask them to immediately stop any new exploration or production of oil or gas, and lobby governments to end subsidies to the sector and help curtail demand for the fuels.

On thermal coal, a leading cause of manmade global warming, CNP said it would stop new direct investments in companies that do not have a plan to phase out its use by 2030 in OECD countries and 2040 in the rest of the world.

"By requesting that companies they invest in immediately halt oil and gas expansion, CNP Assurances' policy becomes best practice and a case in point that serious engagement strategies and ambitious exclusions go hand in hand," said Guillaume Pottier, stewardship campaigner at Reclaim Finance.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Simon Jessop


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNP ASSURANCES 0.00% 21.82 Real-time Quote.0.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.62% 92.58 Delayed Quote.22.94%
WTI 0.15% 91.383 Delayed Quote.25.80%
Financials
Sales 2021 32 080 M 36 471 M 36 471 M
Net income 2021 1 489 M 1 693 M 1 693 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 4,53%
Capitalization 14 972 M 17 021 M 17 021 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 5 429
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart CNP ASSURANCES
Duration : Period :
CNP Assurances Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNP ASSURANCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 21,82 €
Average target price 21,80 €
Spread / Average Target -0,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Dedeyan Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Béhar Group Chief Financial Officer
Véronique Denise Lebey Weill Chairman
Hervé Thoumyre Head-Customer Experience & Information Systems
Evelyn Tortosa Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNP ASSURANCES0.32%17 021
ALLIANZ SE8.55%104 668
CHUBB LIMITED6.00%87 409
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-11.67%77 724
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD10.39%71 074
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-0.82%34 476