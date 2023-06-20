CNPC Capital : From May 31 to June 2, the 23rd China International Petroleum and Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition was held at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing

From May 31 to June 2, the 23rd China International Petroleum and Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition was held at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing. During the exhibition, the company's exhibition area attracted a large number of visitors. Visitors showed strong interest in six products, including 175 series diesel generator set, L20V190 gas generator set, CCUS CO2 supercritical injection compressor set, intelligent tanker, hydrogen-filled diaphragm compressor, and optical storage and charge microgrid system, which helped to enhance the company's image and expand the market. Miao Yong and Xu Chuanguo attended the exhibition.

