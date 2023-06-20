Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. CNPC Capital Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000617   CNE000000MS3

CNPC CAPITAL COMPANY LIMITED

(000617)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-18
7.850 CNY   -0.38%
05:15aCnpc Capital : From May 31 to June 2, the 23rd China International Petroleum and Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition was held at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing
PU
04/28CNPC Capital Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/03CNPC Capital Company Limited Announces the Profit Distribution Proposal for 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CNPC Capital : From May 31 to June 2, the 23rd China International Petroleum and Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition was held at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing

06/20/2023 | 05:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
From May 31 to June 2, the 23rd China International Petroleum and Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition was held at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing. During the exhibition, the company's exhibition area attracted a large number of visitors. Visitors showed strong interest in six products, including 175 series diesel generator set, L20V190 gas generator set, CCUS CO2 supercritical injection compressor set, intelligent tanker, hydrogen-filled diaphragm compressor, and optical storage and charge microgrid system, which helped to enhance the company's image and expand the market. Miao Yong and Xu Chuanguo attended the exhibition.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CNPC Capital Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 09:14:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CNPC CAPITAL COMPANY LIMITED
05:15aCnpc Capital : From May 31 to June 2, the 23rd China International Petroleum and Petrochem..
PU
04/28CNPC Capital Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
04/03CNPC Capital Company Limited Announces the Profit Distribution Proposal for 2022
CI
01/17CNPC Capital Company Limited Elects Wang Zhonglai and Zhou Jianming as Non-Independent ..
CI
2022CNPC Capital Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
2022CNPC Capital Company Limited(XSEC:000617) added to FTS..
CI
2022CNPC Capital Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
2022CNPC Capital Company Limited Announces Final Dividend on A Shares for the Year 2021, Pa..
CI
2022Cnpc Capital Company Limited Approves Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
2022CNPC Capital Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 34 103 M 4 762 M 4 762 M
Net income 2023 5 709 M 797 M 797 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 99 240 M 13 858 M 13 858 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 4 266
Free-Float 11,5%
Chart CNPC CAPITAL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CNPC Capital Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNPC CAPITAL COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7,85
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shang Jun Jiang Director
Xu Yang Guo Financial Director & Secretary
Hai Bing Xie Director
Wei Zuo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fang Ming Han Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNPC CAPITAL COMPANY LIMITED40.93%13 858
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.83%418 647
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.87%232 620
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.73%231 386
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%164 350
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.16%158 269
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer