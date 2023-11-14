The L20V200 natural gas generator set and L20V200 coal gas generator set have obvious advantages in power and economy. The genset power is 2000 kW, the average effective pressure is 1.65 MPa, and the thermal efficiency is higher than 40%. Can meet the demand for power generation from clean energy sources such as natural gas, coal gas, and renewable resources, and they are widely used in fields such as power stations, oil fields, distributed energy, data centers, and pipeline gathering and transportation.