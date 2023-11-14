The L16V200 natural natural gas generator set and L16V200 coal gas generator set have high power, reliability, and economy. The engine power is 1760 kW, the average effective pressure is 1.648 MPa, and the thermal efficiency is above 40%. Can be widely used in fields such as power stations, oil fields, distributed energy, data centers, and pipeline gathering and transportation.
Disclaimer
CNPC Capital Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2023 16:49:57 UTC.