On September 23rd, at the Tianjin Gas Storage Branch of Dagang Oilfield, two Jichai DTY2800 compressor units served as natural gas supply guarantees in winter, achieving smooth operation for one year, with a cumulative operation of 8000 hours and a gas injection volume of 240 million cubic meters. At present, 10 operatorsl are sticking to the application site and are always ready to provide maintenance services for 25 gas injection compressor units in 6 gas storage, helping to increase the "confidence" for peak shaving and stable supply of natural gas in the oilfield and the region.