CNPC Capital : Chinese state shipping giant COSCO holds stake in Bank of Kunlun

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - Chinese state-run shipping
giant COSCO Shipping Development Co said on Tuesday
that it holds a 3.74% stake in Bank of Kunlun, which has acted
as a key official channel for money flows between China and
Iran.
The statement was made by the shipping firm on the
e-interview platform of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, in response
to an investor question on whether it held a stake in the bank.
COSCO did not elaborate on when it acquired its holding,
although the bank had disclosed the shipping firms stake in its
2019 annual report.
COSCO's comments come days after China and Iran, both
subject to U.S. sanctions, signed a 25-year cooperation
agreement on March 27 to strengthen their long-standing economic
and political alliance.
Bank of Kunlun, located in a remote oil town in northwest
China, is majority-owned by the listed financial arm of state
oil giant China National Petroleum, CNPC Capital.
"The bank strictly abides by the laws and regulations of the
United Nations and China to handle the economic and trade
settlement of humanitarian supplies and non-sanctioned goods
between China and Iran," the bank said in a fax reply to
Reuters.
"All business of Kunlun is open and transparent and does not
violate any national laws and regulations," it added.
U.S. reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018 on concerns over
Iran's ballistic missile program and its support for Syria's
embattled leader Bashar al-Assad and rebel fighters in Yemen.
