MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shenzhen Stock Exchange  >  CNPC Capital Company Limited    000617

CNPC CAPITAL COMPANY LIMITED

(000617)
News 
All News

CNPC Capital : Chinese state shipping giant COSCO takes stake in Bank of Kunlun

03/30/2021 | 06:14am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese state-run shipping giant COSCO Shipping Development Co said on Tuesday that it holds a 3.74% stake in Bank of Kunlun, which has acted as a key official channel for money flows between China and Iran.

The statement was made by the shipping firm on the e-interview platform of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, in response to an investor question on whether it held a stake in the bank.

COSCO did not elaborate on when it acquired its holding, which was not announced previously by either side nor publicly disclosed on the national business registration website.

COSCO's comments come days after China and Iran, both subject to U.S. sanctions, signed a 25-year cooperation agreement on March 27 to strengthen their long-standing economic and political alliance.

Bank of Kunlun, located in a remote oil town in northwest China, is majority-owned by the listed financial arm of state oil giant China National Petroleum, CNPC Capital.

The bank was included on the sanctions list reimposed by the United States in 2018 on concerns over Iran's ballistic missile program and its support for Syria's embattled leader Bashar al-Assad and rebel fighters in Yemen.

In 2018, the lender stopped handling payments from Iran and most of its Iran-related financial services, Reuters has reported https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKCN1OK1EA.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Tony Munroe; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNPC CAPITAL COMPANY LIMITED 0.65% 6.22 End-of-day quote.-8.26%
COSCO SHIPPING DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 1.51% 2.69 End-of-day quote.-9.43%
Financials
Sales 2019 33 126 M 5 043 M 5 043 M
Net income 2019 7 793 M 1 186 M 1 186 M
Net Debt 2019 44 338 M 6 751 M 6 751 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
Yield 2019 2,13%
Capitalization 86 472 M 13 161 M 13 166 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,88x
EV / Sales 2019 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 116
Free-Float 8,12%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shang Jun Jiang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Yue Zhen Liu Chairman
Hong Yan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fang Ming Han Independent Director
Hui Yuan Luo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CNPC CAPITAL COMPANY LIMITED-8.26%12 154
ATLAS COPCO AB24.86%68 227
FANUC CORPORATION4.24%47 706
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION16.59%40 649
SANDVIK AB15.15%34 895
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.11.71%31 075
