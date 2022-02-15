CNTEE Transelectrica : 2021 Preliminary financial results

Share capital subscribed and paid: 733,031,420 RON
LEI code: 254900OLXCOUQC90M036
Regulated market where the issued securities are transacted: Bucharest Stock Exchange
Important event to report: Summary of preliminary financial results for 2021
The report includes:
Stand-alonesimplified preliminary financial statements non audited on 31 December 2021
Preliminary report on the activity of NPG Co. Transelectrica SA in January-December 2021
Segment of profit allowed activities: In the main area of basic activities (transmission and SEN dispatch) ▲12% revenue growth was registered, mainly determined by higher electricity quantities delivered to consumers, under the conditions of increasing ANRE-approved average tariff of transmission services.
Total operational expenses (amortisement included) also registered ▲22% growth (RON 1,379 mn in 2021 against RON 1,127 mn in 2020). A significant impact came from expenses regarding One's Technological Consumption (OTC), ▲RON 276 mn higher compared to 2020, determinated by the increase of OTC in Electricity Transmission Grid (ETG) with ▲16% (+152 GWh), but also the average price of electricity procured on the DAM, which in Q4 was more than 3 times higher compared to the similar period of 2020.
Segment of zero profit activities: In the main area of zero profit activities, revenues and costs were twice bigger than those of 2020. In accordance with ANRE regulations, non-null monthly balances (revenue surpluses) resulted from such activities are to be compensated by ex-post tariff (negative correction) applied by ANRE to the tariff in the years following that when such balances were recorded.
Indicators
M. U.
2021
2020
∆
Financial
Charged energy volume
[TWh]
56.35
53.85
▲ 5%
PROFIT ALLOWED ACTIVITIES
Total revenues
[RON mn]
1,345
1,198
▲ 12%
Average transmission tariff (achieved)
[RON/MWh]
20.44
20.06
▲ 2%
Transmission revenues and other activities revenues on the
[RON mn]
1,252
1,152
▲ 9%
energy market
EBITDA
[RON mn]
240
340
▼ 29%
Amortisement
[RON mn]
274
268
▲ 2%
EBIT
[RON mn]
(34)
72
n/a
ZERO PROFIT ACTIVITIES
EBIT
[RON mn]
31
108
▼ 72%
ALL ACTIVITIES (PROFIT ALLOWED & ZERO PROFIT)
EBIT
[RON mn]
(4)
180
n/a
Net profit
[RON mn]
(6)
145
n/a
Operational
Net internal consumption
[TWh]
58.3
55.8
▲ 5%
Net internal production
[TWh]
56.1
53.0
▲ 6%
Net import
[TWh]
2.2
2.8
▼ 21%
The preliminary report about Company activities in January-December 2021 and the Stand-alone Preliminary Financial Statements, non audited on 31 December 2021 are available beginning with 15 February 2022 as follows:
In accordance with the provisions of article 67 from Law 24/ 2017 on the capital market and
Regulation 5 / 2018 issued by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)
For the time period ended on 31 December 2021
Date of the report:
15 February 2022
Name of trading company:
NPG Co. TRANSELECTRICA SA, company managed
under two-tier system
Headquarters:
Bucharest 1, Blvd. General Gheorghe Magheru 33,
postal code 010325
Working location:
Bucharest 3, Str. Olteni 2 - 4, postal code 030786
Phone / fax numbers:
021 303 5611/021 303 5610
Code with the ONRC:
13328043
Number with the RC:
J40/8060/2000
LEI code (Legal Entity Identifier)
254900OLXOUQC90M036
Date of Company establishment:
31.07.2000/GEO 627
Share capital:
RON 733,031,420, subscribed and paid
Regulated market where the issued
Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium category
securities are transacted
Main characteristics of the issued securities:
73,303,142 shares of RON 10/share nominal value each, in dematerialised nominative ordinary indivisible freely marketable form as of 29.08.2006, TEL symbol
Market value:
RON 1,649,320,695 (RON 22.50/share as of
30.12.2021)
Accounting standard applied:
International financial reporting standards
Audit:
The preliminary financial statements elaborated as of
31.12.2021 have not been audited. The amounts
corresponding to December 31, 2020 are audited by
the external financial auditor.
This Report uses a free translation from Romanian, which is the official and binding version, and will prevail, in the event of any discrepancies with the English version.
Preliminary Report
Q4 & January - December 2021
RESPONSIBLE PERSONS' STATEMENT
To the best of our knowledge, the non-auditedstand-alone preliminary financial statements as of and for the 12 months' period ended on 31 December 2021 have been elaborated in accordance with the Order of the Minister of Public Finance no. 2844/2016 with later amendments and additions, for the approval of Accounting Regulations in accordance with International Reporting Standards and they provide an accurate image in compliance with the real situation of assets, obligations, financial position, profit and loss account of NPG Co. Transelectrica S.A. .
This report comprises fair complete information about the economic-financial situation and the activities of NPG Co. Transelectrica S.A. .
Bucharest, 15 February 2022
Gabriel
Ștefăniță
Cătălin-Constantin
Marius-Viorel
Florin-Cristian
ANDRONACHE
MUNTEANU
NADOLU
STANCIU
TĂTARU
Directorate
Directorate
Directorate
Directorate
Directorate
Chairman
Member
Member
Member
Member
