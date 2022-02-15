Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. CNTEE Transelectrica SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEL   ROTSELACNOR9

CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA SA

(TEL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CNTEE Transelectrica : 2021 Preliminary financial results

02/15/2022 | 01:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange - Department Issuer Operations Regulated Markets

Financial Supervisory Authority - General Directorate Supervision - Issuers Division

Communiqué according to the provisions of Law 24/2017, ASF Regulation 5/2018 and BVB Code Date of communiqué: 15 February 2022

Name of Issuer Company: NPG Co. TRANSELECTRICA SA, Company Managed by Two-tier System

Headquarters: Bucharest 1, Blvd. Gheorghe Magheru 33

Working location: Bucharest 3, Str. Olteni 2-4

Phone / fax numbers: 004 021 30 35 611 / 004 021 30 35 610

Single registration code: 13328043

Number in the Trade Register: J40/8060/2000

Share capital subscribed and paid: 733,031,420 RON

LEI code: 254900OLXCOUQC90M036

Regulated market where the issued securities are transacted: Bucharest Stock Exchange

Important event to report: Summary of preliminary financial results for 2021

The report includes:

  • Stand-alonesimplified preliminary financial statements non audited on 31 December 2021
  • Preliminary report on the activity of NPG Co. Transelectrica SA in January-December 2021

Segment of profit allowed activities: In the main area of basic activities (transmission and SEN dispatch) ▲12% revenue growth was registered, mainly determined by higher electricity quantities delivered to consumers, under the conditions of increasing ANRE-approved average tariff of transmission services.

Total operational expenses (amortisement included) also registered ▲22% growth (RON 1,379 mn in 2021 against RON 1,127 mn in 2020). A significant impact came from expenses regarding One's Technological Consumption (OTC), ▲RON 276 mn higher compared to 2020, determinated by the increase of OTC in Electricity Transmission Grid (ETG) with ▲16% (+152 GWh), but also the average price of electricity procured on the DAM, which in Q4 was more than 3 times higher compared to the similar period of 2020.

Segment of zero profit activities: In the main area of zero profit activities, revenues and costs were twice bigger than those of 2020. In accordance with ANRE regulations, non-null monthly balances (revenue surpluses) resulted from such activities are to be compensated by ex-post tariff (negative correction) applied by ANRE to the tariff in the years following that when such balances were recorded.

Indicators

M. U.

2021

2020

Financial

Charged energy volume

[TWh]

56.35

53.85

▲ 5%

PROFIT ALLOWED ACTIVITIES

Total revenues

[RON mn]

1,345

1,198

▲ 12%

Average transmission tariff (achieved)

[RON/MWh]

20.44

20.06

▲ 2%

Transmission revenues and other activities revenues on the

[RON mn]

1,252

1,152

▲ 9%

energy market

EBITDA

[RON mn]

240

340

▼ 29%

Amortisement

[RON mn]

274

268

▲ 2%

EBIT

[RON mn]

(34)

72

n/a

ZERO PROFIT ACTIVITIES

EBIT

[RON mn]

31

108

▼ 72%

ALL ACTIVITIES (PROFIT ALLOWED & ZERO PROFIT)

EBIT

[RON mn]

(4)

180

n/a

Net profit

[RON mn]

(6)

145

n/a

Operational

Net internal consumption

[TWh]

58.3

55.8

▲ 5%

Net internal production

[TWh]

56.1

53.0

▲ 6%

Net import

[TWh]

2.2

2.8

▼ 21%

The preliminary report about Company activities in January-December 2021 and the Stand-alone Preliminary Financial Statements, non audited on 31 December 2021 are available beginning with 15 February 2022 as follows:

Gabriel ANDRONACHE

Florin-Cristian TATARU

Executive Director General

Directorate Member

Directorate Chairman

NPG Co. TRANSELECTRICA

PRELIMINARY REPORT Q4 & January - December 2021

Key figures

3

Financial data

4

Operational data

17

Investments

23

Significant events

27

Other issues

38

Annexes

49

Preliminary Report

Q4 & January - December 2021

REPORT ON THE ECONOMIC - FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES

OF NPG TRANSELECTRICA SA

In accordance with the provisions of article 67 from Law 24/ 2017 on the capital market and

Regulation 5 / 2018 issued by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)

For the time period ended on 31 December 2021

Date of the report:

15 February 2022

Name of trading company:

NPG Co. TRANSELECTRICA SA, company managed

under two-tier system

Headquarters:

Bucharest 1, Blvd. General Gheorghe Magheru 33,

postal code 010325

Working location:

Bucharest 3, Str. Olteni 2 - 4, postal code 030786

Phone / fax numbers:

021 303 5611/021 303 5610

Code with the ONRC:

13328043

Number with the RC:

J40/8060/2000

LEI code (Legal Entity Identifier)

254900OLXOUQC90M036

Date of Company establishment:

31.07.2000/GEO 627

Share capital:

RON 733,031,420, subscribed and paid

Regulated market where the issued

Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium category

securities are transacted

Main characteristics of the issued securities:

73,303,142 shares of RON 10/share nominal value each, in dematerialised nominative ordinary indivisible freely marketable form as of 29.08.2006, TEL symbol

Market value:

RON 1,649,320,695 (RON 22.50/share as of

30.12.2021)

Accounting standard applied:

International financial reporting standards

Audit:

The preliminary financial statements elaborated as of

31.12.2021 have not been audited. The amounts

corresponding to December 31, 2020 are audited by

the external financial auditor.

This Report uses a free translation from Romanian, which is the official and binding version, and will prevail, in the event of any discrepancies with the English version.

Preliminary Report

Q4 & January - December 2021

RESPONSIBLE PERSONS' STATEMENT

To the best of our knowledge, the non-auditedstand-alone preliminary financial statements as of and for the 12 months' period ended on 31 December 2021 have been elaborated in accordance with the Order of the Minister of Public Finance no. 2844/2016 with later amendments and additions, for the approval of Accounting Regulations in accordance with International Reporting Standards and they provide an accurate image in compliance with the real situation of assets, obligations, financial position, profit and loss account of NPG Co. Transelectrica S.A. .

This report comprises fair complete information about the economic-financial situation and the activities of NPG Co. Transelectrica S.A. .

Bucharest, 15 February 2022

Gabriel

Ștefăniță

Cătălin-Constantin

Marius-Viorel

Florin-Cristian

ANDRONACHE

MUNTEANU

NADOLU

STANCIU

TĂTARU

Directorate

Directorate

Directorate

Directorate

Directorate

Chairman

Member

Member

Member

Member

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TRANSELECTRICA - Compania Nationala de Transport al Energiei Electrice SA published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 06:16:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA SA
01:17aCNTEE TRANSELECTRICA : 2021 Preliminary financial results
PU
01/31CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA : Auditor Report - art. 108 Law 24/2017 (R), for the second semester,..
PU
01/21CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA : Comunicat de presă - Project parties announce the progress of ..
PU
01/21CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA : Information material of AGOA of 25/28.02.2022
PU
01/20CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA : Notice of OGSM on February 25, 2022
PU
01/20CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA : Notice of EGSM on February 25, 2022
PU
2021Prezentarea rezultatelor financiare aferente trimestrului III 2021
PU
2021Separate Interim Financial Statements for the 9-month period ended on September 30, 202..
PU
2021CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA SA : 3rd quarter report
CO
2021PRESS RELEASE 27 OCTOBER 2021 : Closing the loop – inclusion of the Bulgarian-Romani..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 480 M 567 M 567 M
Net income 2021 30,7 M 7,02 M 7,02 M
Net cash 2021 308 M 70,4 M 70,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 488 M 340 M 340 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 820
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA SA
Duration : Period :
CNTEE Transelectrica SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 20,30 RON
Average target price 21,40 RON
Spread / Average Target 5,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudia Gina Anastase Chairman-Executive Board
Mircea Gheorghe Dumitru Cosea Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mitrica Alin-Sorin Member-Supervisory Board
Adrian Mitroi Member-Supervisory Member
Constantin Dumitru Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA SA-9.78%340
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.75%147 082
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.91%76 708
ENEL S.P.A.-9.25%74 104
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.61%70 784
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.16%67 284