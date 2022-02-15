CNTEE Transelectrica : 2021 Preliminary financial results

To: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Department Issuer Operations Regulated Markets Financial Supervisory Authority - General Directorate Supervision - Issuers Division

Communiqué according to the provisions of Law 24/2017, ASF Regulation 5/2018 and BVB Code Date of communiqué: 15 February 2022

Name of Issuer Company: NPG Co. TRANSELECTRICA SA

Important event to report: Summary of preliminary financial results for 2021

The report includes:

Stand-alone simplified preliminary financial statements non audited on 31 December 2021

simplified preliminary financial statements non audited on 31 December 2021 Preliminary report on the activity of NPG Co. Transelectrica SA in January-December 2021

Segment of profit allowed activities: In the main area of basic activities (transmission and SEN dispatch) ▲12% revenue growth was registered, mainly determined by higher electricity quantities delivered to consumers, under the conditions of increasing ANRE-approved average tariff of transmission services.

Total operational expenses (amortisement included) also registered ▲22% growth (RON 1,379 mn in 2021 against RON 1,127 mn in 2020). A significant impact came from expenses regarding One's Technological Consumption (OTC), ▲RON 276 mn higher compared to 2020, determinated by the increase of OTC in Electricity Transmission Grid (ETG) with ▲16% (+152 GWh), but also the average price of electricity procured on the DAM, which in Q4 was more than 3 times higher compared to the similar period of 2020.

Segment of zero profit activities: In the main area of zero profit activities, revenues and costs were twice bigger than those of 2020. In accordance with ANRE regulations, non-null monthly balances (revenue surpluses) resulted from such activities are to be compensated by ex-post tariff (negative correction) applied by ANRE to the tariff in the years following that when such balances were recorded.

Indicators M. U. 2021 2020 ∆ Financial Charged energy volume [TWh] 56.35 53.85 ▲ 5% PROFIT ALLOWED ACTIVITIES Total revenues [RON mn] 1,345 1,198 ▲ 12% Average transmission tariff (achieved) [RON/MWh] 20.44 20.06 ▲ 2% Transmission revenues and other activities revenues on the [RON mn] 1,252 1,152 ▲ 9% energy market EBITDA [RON mn] 240 340 ▼ 29% Amortisement [RON mn] 274 268 ▲ 2% EBIT [RON mn] (34) 72 n/a ZERO PROFIT ACTIVITIES EBIT [RON mn] 31 108 ▼ 72% ALL ACTIVITIES (PROFIT ALLOWED & ZERO PROFIT) EBIT [RON mn] (4) 180 n/a Net profit [RON mn] (6) 145 n/a Operational Net internal consumption [TWh] 58.3 55.8 ▲ 5% Net internal production [TWh] 56.1 53.0 ▲ 6% Net import [TWh] 2.2 2.8 ▼ 21%

