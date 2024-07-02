Announcement on information publication process after the launch of the

new IT platforms from 01.07.2024

Dear market participants,

Starting from 01.07.2024, the new IT systems, EMS - SCADA and the new balancing market system, DAMAS II have been put in operation. Public data related to the operation of the balancing market are available in the public section

of the DAMAS II platform, at the following link https://newmarkets.transelectrica.ro. As mentioned in the previous announcement, in the period immediately following the commissioning of the new IT systems, the data items published on the transparency platforms (ENTSO- E TP, www.transelectrica.ro) may be temporarily unavailable or incorrectly displayed (missing data, wrong data etc.). Under these circumstances, wrong data were noticed for realized consumption, activated energy and marginal prices for aFRR, respectively for estimated values for system imbalance and imbalance prices. The problems were reported to the suppliers of the IT platforms. We will come back with an announcement as soon as the issues are solved.