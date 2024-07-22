Announcement regarding the publication of the estimated imbalance prices, the estimated imbalance of the system, the marginal prices on the Balancing Market and the realized consumption of the SEN as of 20.07.2024

Dear market participants,

Starting from 20.07.2024, public data related to the values for estimated imbalance prices, estimated system imbalance and realized consumption are available in the public section of the DAMAS II platform (https://newmarkets.transelectrica.ro) and transparency platform ENTSO-ETP.Balancing Market marginal prices are available in the public section of the DAMAS II platform and will be available as soon as possible on the ENTSO - ETP transparency platform. We mention that RR and RRfm marginal prices represent the marginal prices from the 15-minute intervals, and RRfa marginal prices represent the weighted averages of the marginal prices in the 4seconds intervals included in the 15-minute intervals. As mentioned in the previous announcement, there may be situations in which the data items published on the transparency platforms may be temporarily unavailable or incorrectly displayed (missing data, wrong data etc.).