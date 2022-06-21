Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. CNTEE Transelectrica SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEL   ROTSELACNOR9

CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA SA

(TEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
19.00 RON   +1.06%
08:25aCNTEE TRANSELECTRICA : Appointment of provisional Directorate members
PU
06/08CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA : June 08, 2022 - Launch of Flow-Based Market Coupling in the Core region enhances energy transition
PU
06/08CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA : Successful go-live of the Core Flow-Based Market Coupling project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CNTEE Transelectrica : Appointment of provisional Directorate members

06/21/2022 | 08:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOGDAN TONCESCU

Digitally signed by

BOGDAN TONCESCU Date: 2022.06.21 14:50:12 +03'00'

Disclaimer

TRANSELECTRICA - Compania Nationala de Transport al Energiei Electrice SA published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 12:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA SA
08:25aCNTEE TRANSELECTRICA : Appointment of provisional Directorate members
PU
06/08CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA : June 08, 2022 - Launch of Flow-Based Market Coupling in the Core re..
PU
06/08CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA : Successful go-live of the Core Flow-Based Market Coupling project
PU
06/08CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA : Announcement regarding Balancing Market Information Platform (DAMAS..
PU
06/06CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA : Registration at NTRO of the Company"s registered office
PU
04/28CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA : OGSM resolution on April 28, 2022
PU
04/18CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA : Mandate acceptance by provisional Directorate member
PU
04/18CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA : OGSM resolution on April 18, 2022
PU
04/12CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA : Notice of SGEA on May 16 (17), 2022
PU
04/04CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA : Notice of OGSM Update on April 18/19,2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 005 M 853 M 853 M
Net income 2022 28,6 M 6,09 M 6,09 M
Net Debt 2022 33,0 M 7,03 M 7,03 M
P/E ratio 2022 48,7x
Yield 2022 1,05%
Capitalization 1 393 M 297 M 297 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 842
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA SA
Duration : Period :
CNTEE Transelectrica SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 19,00 RON
Average target price 21,20 RON
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claudia Gina Anastase Chairman-Executive Board
Mircea Gheorghe Dumitru Cosea Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mitrica Alin-Sorin Member-Supervisory Board
Adrian Mitroi Member-Supervisory Member
Constantin Dumitru Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CNTEE TRANSELECTRICA SA-15.56%297
NEXTERA ENERGY-24.15%139 106
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.75%75 312
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.65%69 478
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.84%66 979
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-6.56%59 621