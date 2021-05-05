CNTEE Transelectrica : Document cu întrebări și răspunsuri - Webinar din data de 21 Aprilie 2021 în cadrul Proiectului DE-AT-PL-4M MC (Interim Coupling)

Q: When will it be possible to register for the shadow auctions on JAO?

JAO plans to start the registration in the first full week of May 2021 (between 3 rd and 7 th May).

Q: When will the day ahead cross NEMO aggregated curves published? (Regarding to an initiative at the European level that is currently being carried out.)

This deliverable is provided at European level and forms part of the next NEMOs' common system release. The publication will then be handled and developed individually by each NEMO.

Q: Are other borders than AT-HU and AT-CZ will move to FTRs after?

In line with the 3 rd amendment of the Core LTTR design, the change of the long-term transmission right type, i.e. from physical transmission rights pursuant to UIOSI principle to FTR Options, on the AT-SI,CZ-DE/LU,CZ-SK,HU-SK,HU-RO,HR-HU,PL-CZ,PL-DE/LU,PL-SK and SI-HU (excluding SI-HR) bidding zone borders shall be effective at the date on which the first provisional auction specifications for long-term transmission rights auction, following the implementation of the Core Flow-BasedDay-Ahead Market Coupling Project, are published. The change of the type of the long-term transmission rights shall not apply to already allocated transmission rights.

Q: If the shadow auction is triggered, will participants have to confirm the use of the default bids or will they apply automatically without any necessary confirmation by participant?

A default bid, once identified as such by the registered participant, shall apply automatically to each subsequent relevant shadow auction for a specific bidding zone border, time period and direction.

Q: Upon the coupling, will there be any limitation of the intelligent bids? ("family orders", exclusive orders?)

The Interim Coupling go-live will have no impact on range of bids offered from project perspective. Consequently, as far as the performance of the joint algorithm is concerned, no corrective measures on the offered product range need to be applied by the Interim Coupling Project. Any possible further changes at NEMO level will be communicated individually.

Q: What is the difference between "PLC" and "PL" and why Poland has two options to put constraint into capacity calculation? No other countries have this virtual zone.