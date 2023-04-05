CNX Resources Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call Schedule

Advanced search
PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) will announce its financial results for Q1 2023 at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 27. At that time, CNX will issue a brief press release containing a link to presentation materials providing a Q1 2023 update, which will be available on CNX's Investor Relations website. This release will be followed by a conference call and webcast.

Conference Call Information

CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Thursday, April 27
  • Dial-In: 855-656-0928 (domestic) 412-902-4112 (international)
  • Reference "CNX Resources Call"
  • Webcast: investors.cnx.com

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be maintained on the Investor Relations page on CNX's website.  

About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is unique. We are a premier, low carbon intensive natural gas development, production, midstream, and technology company centered in Appalachia, one of the most energy abundant regions in the world. With the benefit of a 158-year regional legacy, substantial asset base, leading core operational competencies, technology development and innovation, and astute capital allocation methodologies, we responsibly develop our resources and deploy free cash flow to create long-term per share value for our shareholders, employees, and the communities where we operate. As of December 31, 2022, CNX had 9.81 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information is available at www.cnx.com.

