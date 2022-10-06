Advanced search
    CNX   US12653C1080

CNX RESOURCES CORPORATION

(CNX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-05 pm EDT
17.45 USD   +1.51%
06:46aCNX Resources Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call Schedule
PR
09/27Sector Update: Energy Stocks Climb Premarket Tuesday
MT
09/26CNX Resources Closes Debt Offering, Discloses Early Tender Offer Results
MT
CNX Resources Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call Schedule

10/06/2022 | 06:46am EDT
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) will announce its financial results for Q3 2022 at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 27. At that time, CNX will issue a brief press release containing a link to presentation materials providing a Q3 2022 update, which will be available on CNX's Investor Relations website. This release will be followed by a conference call and webcast.

Conference Call Information

CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Thursday, October 27
  • Dial-In: 855-656-0928 (domestic) 412-902-4112 (international)
  • Reference "CNX Resources Call"
  • Webcast: investors.cnx.com

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be maintained on the Investor Relations page on CNX's website.  

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is unique. We are a premier, low carbon intensive natural gas development, production, midstream, and technology company centered in Appalachia, one of the most energy abundant regions in the world. With the benefit of a 158-year regional legacy, substantial asset base, leading core operational competencies, technology development and innovation, and astute capital allocation methodologies, we responsibly develop our resources and deploy free cash flow to create long-term per share value for our shareholders, employees, and the communities where we operate. As of December 31, 2021, CNX had 9.63 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information is available at www.cnx.com.

CNX Resources Corporation logo (PRNewsfoto/CNX Resources Corporation,CNX...)

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnx-resources-corporation-announces-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-conference-call-schedule-301641905.html

SOURCE CNX Resources Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
