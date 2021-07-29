CNX Resources : Q2 2021 Earnings Results & Supplemental Information of CNX Corporation

NOTE: Please note that CNX is unable to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP projected financial results contained in this presentation, including the non-GAAP measures referenced above, to their respective comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. This is due to our inability to calculate the comparable GAAP projected metrics, including operating income, net cash provided by operating activities and total production costs, given the unknown effect, timing, and potential significance of certain income statement items.
PRODUCTION VOLUMES
GAS
Q2-2021
Q1-2021Q4-2020
Q3-2020
Q2-2020
Shale Sales Volumes (Bcf)
115.0
121.1
124.7
95.2
96.5
CBM Sales Volumes (Bcf)
12.6
12.7
13.3
13.0
13.1
Other Sales Volumes (Bcf)
0.1
-
0.1
-
-
LIQUIDS*
NGLs Sales Volumes (Bcfe)
9.5
6.5
8.1
6.9
4.7
Oil and Condensate Sales Volumes (Bcfe)
0.7
0.3
0.3
0.6
0.2
TOTAL (Bcfe)
137.9
140.6
146.5
115.7
114.5
Average Daily Production (MMcfe)
1,515.6
1,562.5
1,592.5
1,257.6
1,258.3
NGLs, Oil and Condensate are converted to Mcfe at the rate of one barrel equals six Mcf based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil and natural gas, which is not indicative of the relationship of oil, NGLs, condensate, and natural gas prices.
Average
Rigs at
Q2 2021 ACTIVITY SUMMARY
TD
Frac
TIL
Lateral
Period
Length(1)
End
SWPA Central
Marcellus
7
10
8
15,850
1
Utica
-
-
-
-
-
WV Shirley-Pennsboro
Marcellus
-
3
6
12,460
-
Utica
-
-
-
-
-
CPA South
Utica
-
-
-
-
-
Total
7
13
14
-
1
(1) Measured in lateral feet from perforation to perforation.
HEDGE VOLUMES AND PRICING
Q3 2021
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
NYMEX Hedges
Volumes (Bcf)
112.7
468.5
450.7
276.6
276.2
155.6
104.7
Average Prices ($/Mcf)
$2.95
$2.96
$2.93
$2.75
$2.85
$2.76
$2.77
Physical Fixed Price Sales and Index
Hedges
Volumes (Bcf)
5.4
22.3
20.8
34.5
17.7
28.1
29.6
Average Prices ($/Mcf)
$2.51
$2.51
$2.50
$2.15
$2.23
$2.06
$1.99
Total Volumes Hedged (Bcf)(1)
118.1
490.8
471.5
311.1
293.9
183.7
134.3
NYMEX + Basis (fully-covered volumes)(2)
Volumes (Bcf)
118.1
490.8
449.0
311.1
293.9
169.2
51.9
Average Prices ($/Mcf)
$2.44
$2.48
$2.42
$2.18
$2.23
$2.07
$2.04
NYMEX Hedges Exposed to Basis
Volumes (Bcf)
-
-
22.5
-
-
14.5
82.4
Average Prices ($/Mcf)
-
-
$2.93
-
-
$2.76
$2.77
Total Volumes Hedged (Bcf)(1)
118.1
490.8
471.5
311.1
293.9
183.7
134.3
Hedge positions as of 7/7/2021. Excludes basis hedges in excess of NYMEX hedges of 10.3 Bcf, 23.6 Bcf, 9.0 Bcf, and 12.2 Bcf for Q3 2021, 2021, 2023, and 2024, respectively. Q3 2021 and 2021 excess basis hedges exclude purchased swaps. See table below.
Includes the impact of NYMEX and basis-only hedges as well as physical sales agreements.
Purchased Swaps
Q3 2021
2021
Basis Hedges
Volumes (Bcf)
10.1
23.6
Average Fixed Prices ($/Mcf)
($0.78)
($0.78)
For financial hedging, CNX utilizes over-the-counter swaps to manage its exposure to natural gas price fluctuations. Typically, CNX "sells" swaps under which CNX will pay a fixed price to and receive a floating price from its hedge counterparties. In order to enhance production flexibility, during the first quarter of 2021, CNX purchased, rather than sold, financial swaps for the period April through October of 2021 under which CNX will pay a fixed price to and receive a floating price from its hedge counterparties. Swaps purchased have the effect of reducing total hedged volumes for the period of the swap.
HEDGING GAIN/LOSS PROJECTIONS
Q3 2021
CY2021
CY2022
Wtd.
Avg.
Forecasted
Wtd.
Avg.
Forecasted
Wtd.
Avg.
Forecasted
Avg.
Avg.
Avg.
Hedged
Hedged
Forward
Gain/
Hedged
Hedged
Forward
Gain/
Hedged
Hedged
Forward
Gain/
Volumes
(Loss)(2)
Volumes
(Loss)(2)
Volumes
(Loss)(2)
($/MMBtu)
(000
Price
Market(1)
($ in 000s)
(000
Price
Market(1)
($ in 000s)
(000
Price
Market
($ in 000s)
MMBtu)
MMBtu)
MMBtu)
NYMEX
123,098
$2.70
$3.60
($109,777)
509,633
$2.72
$3.19
($245,133)
493,588
$2.68
$3.17
($245,220)
Index
-
-
-
-
900
$2.40
$2.37
$22
7,300
$2.06
$2.32
($1,898)
Basis:
DOM South (DOM)
12,420
($0.51)
($1.00)
$6,055
62,865
($0.57)
($0.80)
$12,442
106,763
($0.64)
($0.85)
$22,611
TCO Pool (TCO)
27,840
($0.54)
($0.75)
$6,340
103,980
($0.53)
($0.58)
$7,475
62,050
($0.53)
($0.64)
$6,686
Michcon (NMC)
11,960
($0.17)
($0.20)
$376
46,230
($0.17)
($0.17)
$93
48,080
($0.20)
($0.21)
$448
TETCO ELA (TEB)
1,840
($0.09)
($0.12)
$50
7,300
($0.09)
($0.15)
$438
5,475
($0.09)
($0.11)
$122
TETCO WLA (TWB)
1,840
($0.08)
($0.03)
($94)
7,300
($0.08)
($0.05)
($195)
5,475
($0.08)
($0.07)
($61)
TETCO M3 (TMT)
-
-
-
-
7,173
$0.95
($0.36)
$5,780
8,555
$0.11
$0.10
($3,795)
TETCO M2 (BM2)
41,860
($0.61)
($1.08)
$19,602
170,575
($0.60)
($0.83)
$36,974
177,025
($0.58)
($0.86)
$51,548
Transco Zone 5
1,380
($0.13)
$0.17
($417)
7,435
$0.61
$0.26
$2,056
6,375
$0.48
$0.45
($836)
South (DKR)
Total Financial Basis
99,140
$31,912
412,858
$65,063
419,798
$76,723
Hedges
Total Projected
($77,865)
($180,048)
($170,395)
Realized Loss
Note: Forward market prices, hedged volumes, and hedge prices are as of 7/7/2021. Anticipated hedging activity is not included in projections.
January 2021 through July 2021 prices are settled.
Forecasted Gain/(Loss) amounts are based on sum of current monthly hedge positions vs. strip.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Dollars in thousands, except per share data
Revenue and Other Operating (Loss) Income:
Q2-2021
Q1-2021
Q4-2020
Q3-2020
Q2-2020
Natural Gas, NGL and Oil Revenue
$369,449
$381,225
$287,262
$182,213
$175,776
(Loss) Gain on Commodity Derivative Instruments
(538,859)
33,414
289,977
(168,834)
(63,303)
Purchased Gas Revenue
16,706
33,484
27,468
31,541
20,424
Other Revenue and Operating Income
25,494
24,950
21,996
21,155
15,944
Total Revenue and Other Operating (Loss) Income
(127,210)
473,073
626,703
66,075
148,841
Costs and Expenses:
Operating Expense
Lease Operating Expense
10,248
9,268
9,753
10,377
10,244
Transportation, Gathering and Compression
84,114
77,158
73,606
68,810
60,025
Production, Ad Valorem, and Other Fees
7,445
5,968
6,656
5,994
5,384
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
122,607
128,944
144,648
114,464
113,545
Exploration and Production Related Other Costs
2,929
2,076
5,655
2,141
3,310
Purchased Gas Costs
14,551
32,411
24,194
31,721
19,989
Selling, General, and Administrative Costs
23,677
28,321
33,024
22,714
23,399
Other Operating Expense
15,140
15,658
14,911
23,284
26,596
Total Operating Expense
280,711
299,804
312,447
279,505
262,492
Other Expense
Other Expense
5,865
4,366
11,398
2,180
4,819
(Gain) Loss on Assets Sales and Abandonments, net
(7,186)
(2,873)
336
(3,567)
(5,938)
Loss on Debt Extinguishment
-
-
710
108
344
Interest Expense
39,576
36,372
37,634
37,921
46,256
Total Other Expense
38,255
37,865
50,078
36,642
45,481
Total Costs and Expenses
318,966
337,669
362,525
316,147
307,973
(Loss) Earnings Before Income Tax
(446,176)
135,404
264,178
(250,072)
(159,132)
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
(92,117)
37,379
68,420
(61,279)
(28,646)
Net (Loss) Income
(354,059)
98,025
195,758
(188,793)
(130,486)
Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
-
-
-
15,905
15,263
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to CNX Resources Shareholders
($354,059)
$98,025
$195,758
($204,698)
($145,749)
(Loss) Earnings per Share
Basic
($1.61)
$0.45
$0.88
($1.03)
($0.78)
Diluted
($1.61)
$0.43
$0.87
($1.03)
($0.78)
