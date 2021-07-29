CNX Resources : Q2 2021 Earnings Results & Supplemental Information of CNX Corporation

HEDGE VOLUMES AND PRICING Q3 2021 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 NYMEX Hedges Volumes (Bcf) 112.7 468.5 450.7 276.6 276.2 155.6 104.7 Average Prices ($/Mcf) $2.95 $2.96 $2.93 $2.75 $2.85 $2.76 $2.77 Physical Fixed Price Sales and Index Hedges Volumes (Bcf) 5.4 22.3 20.8 34.5 17.7 28.1 29.6 Average Prices ($/Mcf) $2.51 $2.51 $2.50 $2.15 $2.23 $2.06 $1.99 Total Volumes Hedged (Bcf)(1) 118.1 490.8 471.5 311.1 293.9 183.7 134.3 NYMEX + Basis (fully-covered volumes)(2) Volumes (Bcf) 118.1 490.8 449.0 311.1 293.9 169.2 51.9 Average Prices ($/Mcf) $2.44 $2.48 $2.42 $2.18 $2.23 $2.07 $2.04 NYMEX Hedges Exposed to Basis Volumes (Bcf) - - 22.5 - - 14.5 82.4 Average Prices ($/Mcf) - - $2.93 - - $2.76 $2.77 Total Volumes Hedged (Bcf)(1) 118.1 490.8 471.5 311.1 293.9 183.7 134.3

Hedge positions as of 7/7/2021. Excludes basis hedges in excess of NYMEX hedges of 10.3 Bcf, 23.6 Bcf, 9.0 Bcf, and 12.2 Bcf for Q3 2021, 2021, 2023, and 2024, respectively. Q3 2021 and 2021 excess basis hedges exclude purchased swaps. See table below. Includes the impact of NYMEX and basis-only hedges as well as physical sales agreements.

Purchased Swaps Q3 2021 2021 Basis Hedges Volumes (Bcf) 10.1 23.6 Average Fixed Prices ($/Mcf) ($0.78) ($0.78)

For financial hedging, CNX utilizes over-the-counter swaps to manage its exposure to natural gas price fluctuations. Typically, CNX "sells" swaps under which CNX will pay a fixed price to and receive a floating price from its hedge counterparties. In order to enhance production flexibility, during the first quarter of 2021, CNX purchased, rather than sold, financial swaps for the period April through October of 2021 under which CNX will pay a fixed price to and receive a floating price from its hedge counterparties. Swaps purchased have the effect of reducing total hedged volumes for the period of the swap.