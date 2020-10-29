CNX Resources : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Slides
10/29/2020
Q3 2020 Update
October 29, 2020
CNX Leads Peers on Key Financial and Inventory Metrics
Enverus Third-Party Reported Inventory Life Under $2.50/MMBtu
Q3/Q2 2020 Operating Expenses ($/Mcfe)(1)
(Years)
22
$2.11
19
$1.28
$1.44
11
10
10
$1.01
$0.73
$0.77
3
RRC
COG
SWN
EQT
AR
COG
SWN
EQT
RRC
AR
2022E FCF Yield (Strip)(1)(2)
YE 2022E Net Debt / EBITDA (Strip)(1)(3)(4)
22%
4.2x
11%
8%
2.4x
2.6x
12%
2.3x
5%
1.5x
(4)
(5%)
NA
COG
RRC
EQT
SWN
AR
COG
EQT
RRC
SWN
AR
Source: Company materials, Enverus, public filings and FactSet as of 10/21/20.
Note: CNX and EQT statistics as of 3Q20. Other peers are as of latest reported 2Q20.
Non-GAAPmeasures. For definitions and reconciliations, see "3Q 2020 Earnings Results & Supplemental Information of CNX Corporation" on Investor Page on the company's website and page 11 herein.
(2)
CNX free cash flow (FCF) per company guidance. Peer FCF per 2Q20 Enverus report defined as EBITDA less capex less interest expense using pricing as of 10/16/20 through 1H 2022 then price held flat thereafter.
2
(3) Year-End ("YE") 2022E net debt defined as current net debt less cumulative FCF from 4Q 2020 - YE 2022E. EBITDA as per 2Q20 Enverus company "Strip then Flat" NAV.
(4)
"NA" denotes a negative value.
Enverus Third-Party Reported Inventory Life By Breakeven
CNX has the deepest and longest-lived inventory under a $2.50 gas price, more than double the peer average
Inventory Life at 2023 Activity Level (Years)
Inventory Life by Breakeven
50
45
40
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
-
CNX
RRC
TOU
CRK
COG
SWN
EQT
SBOW
GPOR
AR
Breakeven $/MMBtu HH & $45 WTI
<$2.00
$2.00-$2.25
$2.25-$2.50
$2.50-$2.75
$2.75-$3.00
>$3.00
Source: Enverus "2Q20 Gas NAV Compass" report on 10/18/2020.
3
Q3 2020 Highlights
QUARTER SUMMARY:
"CNX continued to successfully execute its plan in the third quarter highlighted by significant positive free cash flow, reduced absolute debt, and lower fully burdened cash costs," commented Nicholas J. DeIuliis, president and CEO. "We continue to expect to generate total free cash flow(1) of approximately $3.4 billion across our 2020-2026long-term plan, and our focus remains on making capital allocation decisions to maximize the long-term intrinsic value per share of the company."
Three consecutive quarters of generating free cash flow (FCF)(1) culminating in $271 million year-to-date
Retired remaining Senior Notes due in 2022, extending nearest term maturities to 2026
Capital expenditures of $108 million improved for the quarter primarily due to timing of spend; 2020E capital expenditures updated to $495-$515 million
2020E free cash flow(1) reaffirmed at approximately $350 million
3RD QUARTER SNAPSHOT(1)
$121MM18%
Free Cash Flow
2021E Free Cash Flow Yield
15%61%
Operating Margin
2021E Cash Operating Margin
2.6x2.0x
TTM Leverage Ratio
2021E Leverage Ratio
$1.17 per Mcfe
$1.02 per Mcfe
Fully Burdened Cash Costs
2021E Fully Burdened Cash
Costs
Note: Financial metrics based on company filings and estimates. Share price as of 10/21/2020.
Non-GAAPmeasures. For definitions and reconciliations, see "3Q 2020 Earnings Results & Supplemental Information of CNX
Corporation" on Investor Page on the company's website and page 11 herein.
4
Significant Free Cash Flow Generation
Currently producing significant FCF: $271 million YTD, and expect FCF to grow in future years
$ in millions
$600
Free Cash Flow (FCF)(1)
~$515
$500
~$425
$400
~ $79
~$350
$300
$121
$271
$79
$200
$21
$129
$100
$0
$271
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
YTD 2020
Implied Q4
2020E
2021E
2022-2026E
FCF (Actual)
FCF (Guidance Estimates)
Annual Average
Note: Financial metrics based on company filings and estimates. Forward market prices are as of 10/8/2020.
Non-GAAPmeasures. For definitions and reconciliations, see "3Q 2020 Earnings Results & Supplemental Information of CNX Corporation" on Investor Page on the company's website and page 11 herein.
5
Free Cash Flow Improvements
Steadily increased 2020E and 2021E annual FCF guidance over past 5 quarters
Expect to continue to reduce risks and improve FCF estimates going forward
Note: Financial metrics based on company filings and estimates. Forward market prices are as of 10/8/2020.
Non-GAAPmeasures. For definitions and reconciliations, see "3Q 2020 Earnings Results & Supplemental Information of CNX Corporation" on Investor Page on the company's website and page 11 herein.
6
Low Costs Driving Strong Operating Margins
2020E-2026E Fully Burdened Costs(1)
$1.20
$0.29
$/Mcfe
$0.17
$0.74
1Q20
Operating Margins(1) 36%
$1.29
$1.17
$0.45
$1.04
$1.02
$0.27
0.91
$0.23
$0.20
$0.07
$0.17
$0.18
$0.11
$0.11
$0.14
$0.66
$0.73
$0.67
$0.71
$0.73
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20E
2021E
2022-2026E Average
26%
15%
28%
30%
31%
Production Cash Costs
Cash SGA
Other Corp Costs & Income
Note: Financial metrics based on company filings and estimates. Operating margin calculated as EBIT divided by total revenue.
Non-GAAPmeasures. For definitions and reconciliations, see "3Q 2020 Earnings Results & Supplemental Information of CNX Corporation" on Investor Page on the company's website and page 11 herein.
7
Balance Sheet and Liquidity Strength
In 2020, paid off all of the $895 million of Senior Notes due in 2022
Significant runway before nearest notes maturity in 2026
Significant liquidity under credit facility - Borrowing base redetermination complete and reaffirmed at $2.5 billion
Maturities as of September 30, 2020 (Adjusted)(1)
($ in millions)
UndrawnRevolver
Capacity
$1,525
$47
$975
$745
$700
$119
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
CNX/CNXM Sr. Notes
CNX/ CNXM Revolvers
Cardinal States Facilities
Undrawn Revolver Company
Source: Company filings.
(1) On 10/8/2020, CNX repurchased the remaining $363.3 million of its outstanding 5.875% senior notes due in April 2022 at an average price equal to 100.0% of the principal amount. Excludes letters
8
of credit.
Guidance and Hedging Update
In Q3 2020, CNX added the following hedges:
98.8 Bcf NYMEX hedges (2020-2025)
20.2 Bcf Index hedges (2022-2024)
230.6 Bcf Basis hedges (2020-2025)
PREVIOUS
UPDATED
PREVIOUS
UPDATED
($ in millions)
2020E
2020E
2021E
2021E
Capital Expenditures
Low
High
Low
High
Drilling & Completions (D&C)
$330
-
$380
$365
-
$375
-
-
Non-D&C
$140
-
$170
$130
-
$140
-
-
Total Capital
$470
-
$550
$495
-
$515
~$440
~$440
Production Volumes (Bcfe)
490
-
530
500
-
510
~550
~550
% of Natural Gas Hedged
94%
89%
Prices on Open Volumes(1)
Natural Gas NYMEX ($/MMBtu)
$1.94
$2.07
-
-
Natural Gas Basis Differential ($/MMBtu)
($0.20)
- ($0.30)
($0.35)
- ($0.45)
-
-
NGL Realized Price ($/Bbl)
$12.50
- $14.50
$12.50
- $14.50
-
-
($ in millions)
Adjusted EBITDAX(2)
$830
-
$900
~$900
~$920
~$960
($ in millions)
Free Cash Flow (FCF)(2)
~$350
~$350
~$425
~$425
Forward market prices are as of 10/8/2020.
Non-GAAPmeasures. For definitions and reconciliations, see "3Q 2020 Earnings Results & Supplemental Information of CNX Corporation" on Investor Page on the company's website and page 11 herein.
9
Key 2021 Financial Metrics Lead across Major Indices
18%
30%
2.0x
FCF Yield(1)
Operating Margin(1)
Leverage Ratio(1)
S&P 1500 Index
93rd
88th
41st
percentile
96th
97th
percentile
S&P 1500 Industrials
27th
95th
90th
percentile
S&P 400 Mid Cap
43rd
87th
94th
percentile
S&P 600 Small Cap
41st
Note: Financial metrics based on FactSet consensus estimates for 2021. CNX financial metrics based on company estimates. Operating margin calculated as EBIT divided by total Revenue. CNX leverage ratio assumes
2021 free cash flow allocated to debt reduction. Indices exclude Financial sector companies.
10
(1) Non-GAAP measures. For definitions and reconciliations, see "3Q 2020 Earnings Results & Supplemental Information of CNX Corporation" on Investor Page on the company's website and page 11 herein.
CNX Resources Corporation published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 14:14:10 UTC