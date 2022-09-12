Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Co-Diagnostics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CODX   US1897631057

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

(CODX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
3.270 USD   +0.93%
05:46aCLASS ACTION ALERT : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Co-Dx Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 17, 2022
PR
09/02CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08/31Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at Medical Fair Asia 2022 in Singapore on Aug 31-Sep 2
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Co-Dx Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 17, 2022

09/12/2022 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ("Co-Dx") (NASDAQ: CODX) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased the publicly traded securities of Co-Dx during the period of May 12, 2022 through the close of the market on August 11, 2022 (4:00 p.m. ET).

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Co-Dx, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/co-diagnostics-loss-submission-form?prid=31520&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Co-Dx includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for the Company's Logix Smart COVID-19 test had plummeted throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and (ii) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the demand for its Logix Smart COVID-19 test lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: October 17, 2022

Aggrieved Co-Dx investors only have until October 17, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-co-dx-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-october-17-2022-301621450.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
05:46aCLASS ACTION ALERT : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Co-Dx Investors of a Lead Plai..
PR
09/02CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08/31Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at Medical Fair Asia 2022 in Singapore on Aug 31-Sep..
PR
08/22Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present at 14th Next Generation Dx Summit in Washington, D.C.
PR
08/15HC Wainwright Adjusts Co-Diagnostics' Price Target to $9 From $12, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
08/12Sidoti & Co. Downgrades Co-Diagnostics to Neutral From Buy, Lowers Price Target to $5 F..
MT
08/12Top Premarket Decliners
MT
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Co-Diagnostics, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/11CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/11CO DIAGNOSTICS : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
More recommendations