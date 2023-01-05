Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Co-Diagnostics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CODX   US1897631057

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

(CODX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:30 2023-01-05 am EST
2.600 USD   -0.38%
09:31aCo-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at CES 2023 January 5-8
PR
2022Co-Diagnostics Inc. to Present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 1, 2022
AQ
2022Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 1, 2022
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at CES 2023 January 5-8

01/05/2023 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth this week at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year from January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Company will be exhibiting its upcoming Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform, currently in the final stages of preparation for clinical evaluations prior to submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for regulatory authorization. Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and its products are invited to visit Booth #8063 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Co-Dx PCR platform is subject to FDA review and is not currently for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-diagnostics-inc-to-host-booth-at-ces-2023-january-5-8-301714315.html

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
09:31aCo-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at CES 2023 January 5-8
PR
2022Co-Diagnostics Inc. to Present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference o..
AQ
2022Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference ..
PR
2022Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at MEDICA 2022 Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany
PR
2022Transcript : Co-Diagnostics, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
2022CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
2022Earnings Flash (CODX) CO-DIAGNOSTICS Reports Q3 Revenue $5.1M
MT
2022Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
2022Tranche Update on Co-Diagnostics, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 15, 202..
CI
2022Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
More recommendations