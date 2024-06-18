SALT LAKE CITY, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that the Company has been invited to participate in the Utah booth at the FIME trade show in Miami Beach, Florida, on June 19-21.

FIME is described as the Americas' leading medical trade expo for medical device and product purchasers, for establishing new supplier relationships, and for strengthening business ties with the global medical device and equipment market, with exhibitors from 116 countries and more than 15,000 expected professional attendees.

The Company will be participating in the Utah booth, displaying the new Co-Dx™ PCR platform*, for which a 510(k) application has been recently submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for OTC clearance.

To learn more about the event, please visit here. Attendees interested in learning more about Co-Dx and its products, including its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument and tests, are invited to visit the Company at Booth S61.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home™, PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated tests) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale. The Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument and Co-Dx COVID-19 Test are currently under review by the FDA.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

