By Ben Glickman
Shares of Co-Diagnostics rose on Wednesday after the company submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration for its Covid-19 test platform.
The stock was up 21% to $1.39 in midday trading. Shares are down 46% this year.
The Salt Lake City-based company said it had submitted its Co-Dx PCR Covid-19 test to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization. The company's submission includes its PCR Pro instrument, the Covid-19 detection test and an associated mobile app.
Co-Diagnostics said its polymerase chain reaction technology has been shown in evaluations to detect Covid-19 in nasal swabs with results shown on the app within 30 minutes.
The company is also developing its Co-Dx platform to test for tuberculosis, HPV and certain other respiratory viruses.
