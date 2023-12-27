By Ben Glickman

Shares of Co-Diagnostics rose on Wednesday after the company submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration for its Covid-19 test platform.

The stock was up 21% to $1.39 in midday trading. Shares are down 46% this year.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had submitted its Co-Dx PCR Covid-19 test to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization. The company's submission includes its PCR Pro instrument, the Covid-19 detection test and an associated mobile app.

Co-Diagnostics said its polymerase chain reaction technology has been shown in evaluations to detect Covid-19 in nasal swabs with results shown on the app within 30 minutes.

The company is also developing its Co-Dx platform to test for tuberculosis, HPV and certain other respiratory viruses.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-23 1252ET