Co-Diagnostics : Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

05/04/2021 | 09:31am EDT
SALT LAKE CITY, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today it will release its first-quarter 2021 results on Thursday, May 13, 2021, after the market close. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss its financial results with analysts.  Management on the call will include Company CEO Dwight Egan and CFO Brian Brown.

The call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast:

ir.codiagnostics.com on the Events & Webcasts page

Conference Call:

877-317-6789 (domestic) or 412-317-6789 (international)

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be recorded and later made available on the Company's website.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures, and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-diagnostics-inc-announces-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-date-and-webcast-301283332.html

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics


© PRNewswire 2021
