Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Co-Diagnostics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CODX   US1897631057

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

(CODX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
4.110 USD   -4.64%
08/15HC Wainwright Adjusts Co-Diagnostics' Price Target to $9 From $12, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
08/12Sidoti & Co. Downgrades Co-Diagnostics to Neutral From Buy, Lowers Price Target to $5 From $14
MT
08/12Top Premarket Decliners
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CODX

08/16/2022 | 04:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) between May 12, 2022 and August 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 17, 2022.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Co-Diagnostics securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Co-Diagnostics class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8137 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 17, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Co-Diagnostics was experiencing a significant falloff in demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test and demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test had plummeted throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2022; and (2) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about the demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Co-Diagnostics class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8137 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
08/15HC Wainwright Adjusts Co-Diagnostics' Price Target to $9 From $12, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
08/12Sidoti & Co. Downgrades Co-Diagnostics to Neutral From Buy, Lowers Price Target to $5 F..
MT
08/12Top Premarket Decliners
MT
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Co-Diagnostics, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/11CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/11CO DIAGNOSTICS : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/11Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
08/11Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
08/11Earnings Flash (CODX) CO-DIAGNOSTICS Reports Q2 Revenue $5M
MT
08/11EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Co-Diagnostics Inc, 66.7% Follow-Through Indicator, 15.5% Sens..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44,9 M - -
Net income 2022 7,29 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 146 M 146 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,31 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 202%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dwight Howard Egan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian L. Brown Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jesse Montgomery Director-Research & Development
Richard S. Serbin Independent Director
Eugene Durenard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC.-51.74%146
SARTORIUS AG-25.02%29 825
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION-33.93%5 972
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-19.08%1 356
REVENIO GROUP OYJ-10.39%1 347
SHANGHAI AOHUA PHOTOELECTRICITY ENDOSCOPE CO., LTD.28.94%957