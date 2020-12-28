Log in
Co.don AG

CO.DON AG

(CNWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CO.DON AG (ISIN: DE DE000A1K0227): Agreement with Bauerfeind Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH regarding the exercise of stock options with issue proceeds of approximately EUR 3.7 million

12/28/2020 | 01:49pm EST
Berlin/Leipzig/Teltow, 18. December 2020 -co.don Aktiengesellschaft, Teltow (ISIN DE000A1K0227; WKN A1K022) ('Company') has entered into an agreement with Bauerfeind Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH ('BBG') regarding the exercise of 435.000 stock options that have been issued by the Company in June 2018 together with bonds with warrants. The exercise of the options by BBG will generate proceeds of approximately EUR 3.7 million for the Company.

These proceeds will be used by the Company to cover additional capital requirements in the same amount which are expected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reason for the additional demand in capital is an expected loss of sales due to the discontinuation of treatments. The treatment of cartilage defects in joints is a non-essential procedure. Procedures therefore need to be postponed by many users due to the imposition of measures against the COVID-19 pandemic or because of internal hospital requirements.

The Company therefore expects a significant decline in incoming orders in the first and second quarters of the financial year of 2021.

The full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 is currently not foreseeable and will be analyzed by the Company in the budget planning process.

As a result of the exercise of the stock options, the Company's share capital will increase to EUR 43,729,133 and thus increase by approximately 9 %

Notifying person: Tilman Bur, Executive Board

Contact

Matthias Meißner
Director Corporate Communications

Investor Relations / Public Relations
T: +49 (0)30-240352330
F: +49 (0)30-240352309
E: ir@codon.de

Disclaimer

co.don AG published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 18:48:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 7,20 M 8,79 M 8,79 M
Net income 2020 -15,1 M -18,4 M -18,4 M
Net cash 2020 1,45 M 1,77 M 1,77 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 46,1 M 56,4 M 56,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,21x
EV / Sales 2021 3,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart CO.DON AG
Duration : Period :
co.don AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CO.DON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,90 €
Last Close Price 1,22 €
Spread / Highest target 220%
Spread / Average Target 220%
Spread / Lowest Target 220%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tilmann Bur Chief Executive Officer
Hans B. Bauerfeind Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Stählin Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Sickmüller Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Krause Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CO.DON AG-32.99%56
CSL LIMITED4.63%99 809
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.82.22%47 751
BIOGEN INC.-16.12%38 300
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.198.23%37 786
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.41.13%33 402
