Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Co.don AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNWK   DE000A1K0227

CO.DON AG

(CNWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CO.DON AG: Spherox included on the list of pharmaceutical products reimbursed in Belgium

03/28/2022 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Teltow / Leipzig, 28 March 2022 - CO.DON AG's product was included on the Belgian list of medicinal products eligible for reimbursement as of 1 April 2022. It had previously received a positive cost-benefit assessment from the Belgian institute for health and invalidity insurance INAMI, which was endorsed by the ministry responsible.

Tilmann Bur, Executive Board of CO.DON AG: "Our strategy is only to offer our product in markets with established reimbursement policies. Now that our product has been included in the catalogue of prescription-only medicinal products eligible for reimbursement, the conditions exist for us to enter the Belgian market. A working relationship with our Belgian partner has been established very quickly and efficiently. We intend to address the Belgian market via our Dutch subsidiary and in cooperation with Bauerfeind Benelux. Talks with clinicians and future users indicate that there is strong interest in our therapeutic offering, so we anticipate a market entry in the first half of 2022."

CO.DON AG develops, produces and distributes autologous cell therapies for the minimally invasive repair of cartilage defects. The product being marketed is a cell therapy product for the minimally invasive treatment of cartilage damage in the knee joint that uses only the patient's own cartilage cells ("autologous chondrocytes"). CO.DON's method is currently used in over 200 clinics in Germany and more than 17,000 patients have already been treated. In July 2017 CO.DON AG received central EU marketing authorisation for this product, followed by the marketing authorization for Switzerland in March 2019. At the Leipzig site, CO.DON has built one of the largest facilities for the production of human cells on an industrial scale for in-house and contract manufacturing. The shares in CO.DON AG are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A3E5C08). Executive Board: Tilmann Bur.

Further information is available from www.codon.de.

Contact

Matthias Meißner
Director Corporate Communications

Investor Relations / Public Relations
T: +49 (0)341 99190 330
F: +49 (0)341 99190 309
E: ir@codon.de

Disclaimer

co.don AG published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CO.DON AG
03/21CO.DON AG : CO.DON AG and JOINT OPERATIONS (UK) LLP sign contract for the distribution of ..
PU
03/21Co.Don AG and Joint Operations (Uk) LLP Sign Contract for the Distribution of Spherox i..
CI
03/01CO.DON AG : Recommendation to make EU marketing authorisation for Spherox valid for an unl..
PU
02/25CO.DON AG : Member of the Management Board resigns as of February 28, 2022
PU
02/25Co.don AG Announces Resignation of Hans-Joachim Simons as Member of the Executive Board..
CI
01/27CO.DON AG (ISIN : DE 000A3E5C08 / DE000A3E5C16): Preliminary Business Figures 2021
PU
01/27co.don AG Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
01/25CO.DON AG : 5-year results confirm safety and effectiveness of matrix-associated autologou..
PU
2021CO.DON AG : Mexico's ambassador visits CO.DON AG
PU
2021CO.DON AG : licence agreement for product out-licensing in the Asian economic area signed
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9,90 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net income 2021 -11,7 M -12,9 M -12,9 M
Net cash 2021 7,20 M 7,91 M 7,91 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,8 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart CO.DON AG
Duration : Period :
co.don AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CO.DON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,41 €
Average target price 5,85 €
Spread / Average Target 315%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tilmann Bur Chief Executive Officer
Hans B. Bauerfeind Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Stählin Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Sickmüller Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Krause Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CO.DON AG0.00%34
CSL LIMITED-8.91%95 758
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-9.30%44 224
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.10.04%34 464
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-31.28%34 236