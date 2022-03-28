CO.DON AG: Spherox included on the list of pharmaceutical products reimbursed in Belgium

Teltow / Leipzig, 28 March 2022 - CO.DON AG's product was included on the Belgian list of medicinal products eligible for reimbursement as of 1 April 2022. It had previously received a positive cost-benefit assessment from the Belgian institute for health and invalidity insurance INAMI, which was endorsed by the ministry responsible.

Tilmann Bur, Executive Board of CO.DON AG: "Our strategy is only to offer our product in markets with established reimbursement policies. Now that our product has been included in the catalogue of prescription-only medicinal products eligible for reimbursement, the conditions exist for us to enter the Belgian market. A working relationship with our Belgian partner has been established very quickly and efficiently. We intend to address the Belgian market via our Dutch subsidiary and in cooperation with Bauerfeind Benelux. Talks with clinicians and future users indicate that there is strong interest in our therapeutic offering, so we anticipate a market entry in the first half of 2022."

CO.DON AG develops, produces and distributes autologous cell therapies for the minimally invasive repair of cartilage defects. The product being marketed is a cell therapy product for the minimally invasive treatment of cartilage damage in the knee joint that uses only the patient's own cartilage cells ("autologous chondrocytes"). CO.DON's method is currently used in over 200 clinics in Germany and more than 17,000 patients have already been treated. In July 2017 CO.DON AG received central EU marketing authorisation for this product, followed by the marketing authorization for Switzerland in March 2019. At the Leipzig site, CO.DON has built one of the largest facilities for the production of human cells on an industrial scale for in-house and contract manufacturing. The shares in CO.DON AG are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A3E5C08). Executive Board: Tilmann Bur.

Further information is available from www.codon.de.

