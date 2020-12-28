CO DON : Executive Board expanded to strengthen commercial activities

Berlin / Teltow / Leipzig, 17.12.2020 - The Supervisory Board of CO.DON AG has appointed Dr Achim Simons to the Executive Board of CO.DON AG with effect from 1 January 2021.

Dr Simons was previously a surgeon and holds an MBA from the University of Stellenbosch. In addition to his relevant experience as a specialist clinician at Düsseldorf University Hospital, Dr Simons will bring the company decades of management experience, also in an international setting. He has been managing director of Ivy Sports Medicine GmbH and built a branch office in South Africa for the German endoscopy specialist Karl Storz.

Dr Simons: 'Regenerative methods are playing an increasingly important role in medicine and especially in orthopaedic surgery. Demographic developments and the fact that people are continuing to play sports into old age are presenting doctors with completely new challenges. Just a few years ago a large-scale cartilage defect in a joint resulted in pain for the patient, an increasing loss of activity and ultimately joint replacement. CO.DON AG addresses this situation with innovative therapies, products and solutions and I am delighted to be taking the next strategic steps in the company's development alongside Mr Bur and the whole team.'

In future the company will be led jointly by Dr Achim Simons and Mr Tilmann Bur. Dr Simons will be particularly responsible for the European market outside German-speaking countries, for Business Development, Finance and Scientific Liaison. Mr Bur will remain in charge for the markets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as for Production, Marketing, Sales, HR and Legal.

This expansion of the Executive Board is intended to strengthen CO.DON AG's distribution of its approved pharmaceutical product in Europe and the development of its product portfolio. Tilmann Bur, Executive Board member of CO.DON AG: 'On behalf of CO.DON AG I thank the Supervisory Board for acquiring these complementary skills for the Executive Board. Together we will drive the company's development and continue expanding our range of services for the benefit of patients.'

CO.DON AG develops, produces and distributes autologous cell therapies for the minimally invasive repair of cartilage defects. The product being marketed is a cell therapy product for the minimally invasive treatment of cartilage damage in the knee joint that uses only the patient's own cartilage cells ('autologous chondrocytes'). CO.DON's method is currently used in over 200 clinics in Germany and more than 15,000 patients have already been treated. In July 2017 CO.DON received EU-wide marketing authorisation for its product, with approval for Switzerland following in March 2019. At its site in Leipzig CO.DON has built one of the largest plants for the industrial-scale production and contract manufacturing of human cells. The shares in CO.DON AG are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A1K0227). Executive Board: Tilmann Bur.

Further information is available from www.codon.de.

Contact

Matthias Meißner

Director Corporate Communications

Investor Relations / Public Relations

T: +49 (0)30 240352330

F: +49 (0)30 240352309

E: ir@codon.de