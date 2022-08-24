Log in
    COOP.N0000   LK0481N00008

CO-OPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY PLC

(COOP.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-22
3.300 LKR    0.00%
10:38aCO OPERATIVE INSURANCE : Errata to the Annual Report of Co-operative Insurance Co. PLC 2021
PU
07/14Co-Operative Insurance Company PLC Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
07/05Co-Operative Insurance Company plc Announces Cessation of A D T S Palitha - Independent/Non-Executive Director Director
CI
Co operative Insurance : Errata to the Annual Report of Co-operative Insurance Co. PLC 2021

08/24/2022 | 10:38am EDT
Section

Corporate Governance Requirement CICPLC's Level of Compliance

Compliance

Status

A.6

SUPPLY OF INFORMATION

Principle: The Board should be

P

provided with timely information, in

a form and of a quality appropriate to

enable it to discharge its duties.

ABOUT CICPLC

A6.1

The Management has an obligation to

provide the Board with appropriate

and timely information.

A.6.2

The minutes, agenda and papers

required for Board Meetings should

be provided at least seven days before the meeting.

The Senior Management presents adequate information with regard

P

to new developments, proposed strategies, financial operations,

investment proposals, and etc. to ensure clear communication of

information.

Comprehensive Board Papers are sent to Directors in advance

of the Board Meetings, giving them sufficient time to be

prepared for the discussion.

The Board Secretary maintains record of Board discussion and

minutes of matters discussed by the Board.

EXECUTIVE MESSAGES

A.7

APPOINTMENTS TO THE BOARD

Principle: There should be a formal

All new appointments to the Board are made following a formal and

P

and transparent procedure for the

transparent procedure in accordance with Company Article.

appointment of new Directors to the

Board.

A.7.3

The Company should disclose

All appointments of new Directors are informed to the Shareholders

information to the shareholders upon

at AGM. In addition, new appointments to the Board are done after

the new appointment of Directors.

obtaining the approval from Insurance Regulatory Commission

of Sri Lanka (IRCSL) according to the terms of the Regulation of

Insurance Act.

LEADERSHIP

DISCUSSION

A.8 RE-ELECTION

All Directors including Chairman of the Board should be subject to election by shareholders at the first opportunity after their appointment, and to re-election thereafter at intervals of no more than three years.

In Accordance with the Company articles at each Annual General Meeting, One third of the Directors for the time being, or if their number is not a multiple of 03, the number nearest to (but not greater than) 1/3 shall retire from office.

MANAGEMENT AND ANALYSIS

A.9

APPRAISAL OF BOARD PERFORMANCE

Principle: Boards should periodically

The Board appraised itself on its performance in the discharge of its

P

appraise their own performance

key responsibilities in the Board meetings held during the year.

in order to ensure that Board

responsibilities are satisfactorily

discharged.

A.10

DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION IN RESPECT OF DIRECTORS

Principle: Shareholders should be

kept advised of relevant details in

respect of Directors.

A.10.1

Annual Report should contain details

Information with respect to all Directors is disclosed in pages 30 to

P

of all Directors.

page 33 in this Annual Report and where relevant.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SUPPLEMENTARY

INFORMATION

FOCUSED ON THE BIG PICTURE

77

Disclaimer

Co-operative Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 14:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CO-OPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY PLC
Financials
Sales 2021 5 580 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net income 2021 810 M 2,24 M 2,24 M
Net Debt 2021 240 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 5 452 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 567
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CO-OPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY PLC-52.86%15
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-4.56%41 268
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES7.58%39 937
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.18.99%37 563
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION6.67%33 922
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION17.28%26 127