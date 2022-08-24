Co operative Insurance : Errata to the Annual Report of Co-operative Insurance Co. PLC 2021

A.9 APPRAISAL OF BOARD PERFORMANCE

Principle: Boards should periodically The Board appraised itself on its performance in the discharge of its P

appraise their own performance key responsibilities in the Board meetings held during the year.

in order to ensure that Board

responsibilities are satisfactorily

discharged.

A.10 DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION IN RESPECT OF DIRECTORS

Principle: Shareholders should be

kept advised of relevant details in

respect of Directors.

A.10.1 Annual Report should contain details Information with respect to all Directors is disclosed in pages 30 to P