Co operative Insurance : Errata to the Annual Report of Co-operative Insurance Co. PLC 2021

Section
Corporate Governance Requirement CICPLC's Level of Compliance
Compliance
Status
A.6
SUPPLY OF INFORMATION
Principle: The Board should be
P
provided with timely information, in
a form and of a quality appropriate to
enable it to discharge its duties.
A6.1
The Management has an obligation to
provide the Board with appropriate
and timely information.
A.6.2
The minutes, agenda and papers
required for Board Meetings should
be provided at least seven days before the meeting.
The Senior Management presents adequate information with regard
P
to new developments, proposed strategies, financial operations,
investment proposals, and etc. to ensure clear communication of
information.
Comprehensive Board Papers are sent to Directors in advance
of the Board Meetings, giving them sufficient time to be
prepared for the discussion.
The Board Secretary maintains record of Board discussion and
minutes of matters discussed by the Board.
A.7
APPOINTMENTS TO THE BOARD
Principle: There should be a formal
All new appointments to the Board are made following a formal and
P
and transparent procedure for the
transparent procedure in accordance with Company Article.
appointment of new Directors to the
Board.
A.7.3
The Company should disclose
All appointments of new Directors are informed to the Shareholders
information to the shareholders upon
at AGM. In addition, new appointments to the Board are done after
the new appointment of Directors.
obtaining the approval from Insurance Regulatory Commission
of Sri Lanka (IRCSL) according to the terms of the Regulation of
Insurance Act.
A.8 RE-ELECTION
All Directors including Chairman of the Board should be subject to election by shareholders at the first opportunity after their appointment, and to re-election thereafter at intervals of no more than three years.
In Accordance with the Company articles at each Annual General Meeting, One third of the Directors for the time being, or if their number is not a multiple of 03, the number nearest to (but not greater than) 1/3 shall retire from office.
A.9
APPRAISAL OF BOARD PERFORMANCE
Principle: Boards should periodically
The Board appraised itself on its performance in the discharge of its
P
appraise their own performance
key responsibilities in the Board meetings held during the year.
in order to ensure that Board
responsibilities are satisfactorily
discharged.
A.10
DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION IN RESPECT OF DIRECTORS
Principle: Shareholders should be
kept advised of relevant details in
respect of Directors.
A.10.1
Annual Report should contain details
Information with respect to all Directors is disclosed in pages 30 to
