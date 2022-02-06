Co Tech Development : Announcement of the company's legal person director reassignment of legal representative

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/28 2.Name of legal person:HUA ENG WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Lin Min-Shiang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director of HUA ENG WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD. 5.Name of the new position holder:Liu Hsiu-Mei 6.Resume of the new position holder: Accounting Office Manager of HUA ENG WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD. 7.Reason for the change: Change of representative of corporate director 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/13~2022/06/12 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/02/01 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: HUA ENG WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD. issued a reassignment letter on January 28, 2022 to change the representative, and the effective date was February 1, 2022