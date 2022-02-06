Log in
    8358   TW0008358003

CO-TECH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

(8358)
  Report
Co Tech Development : Announcement of the company's legal person director reassignment of legal representative

02/06/2022 | 08:18am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CO-TECH DEVELOPMENT CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/06 Time of announcement 21:07:31
Subject 
 Announcement of the company's legal person
director reassignment of legal representative
Date of events 2022/01/28 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/28
2.Name of legal person:HUA ENG WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Lin Min-Shiang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director of HUA ENG WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD.
5.Name of the new position holder:Liu Hsiu-Mei
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Accounting Office Manager of HUA ENG WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD.
7.Reason for the change:
Change of representative of corporate director
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/13~2022/06/12
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/02/01
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
HUA ENG WIRE AND CABLE CO., LTD. issued a reassignment letter on
January 28, 2022 to change the representative, and the effective date
was February 1, 2022

Disclaimer

Co-Tech evelopment Corpotation published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 13:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
