Co Tech Development : Important Resolutions of the Company's 111 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
06/21/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Provided by: CO-TECH DEVELOPMENT CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
16:18:45
Subject
Important Resolutions of the Company's
111 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/21
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
By acknowledging the 110th annual surplus distribution proposal
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approved amendments to some of the provisions of the "Articles of
Association"
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Approved the 110 annual business report and financial statement.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:
Election of the ninth term of directors
(7 directors, 3 independent directors)
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
1.By revising some of the provisions of the "Procedures for the Acquisition
or Disposal of Assets".
2.Approved amendments to some of the provisions of the "Rules of Procedure
for the Shareholders' Meeting".
3.By lifting the non-compete case of directors and their representatives.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
