Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Co-Tech Development Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8358   TW0008358003

CO-TECH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

(8358)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-19
48.35 TWD   -5.75%
04:24aCO TECH DEVELOPMENT : Important Resolutions of the Company's 111 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/06Co-Tech Development Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/22CO TECH DEVELOPMENT : Announce the change of the company's research and development officer (Approved by the board of directors)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Co Tech Development : Important Resolutions of the Company's 111 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

06/21/2022 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CO-TECH DEVELOPMENT CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 16:18:45
Subject 
 Important Resolutions of the Company's
111 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/21
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
By acknowledging the 110th annual surplus distribution proposal
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approved amendments to some of the provisions of the "Articles of
Association"
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Approved the 110 annual business report and financial statement.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:
Election of the ninth term of directors
(7 directors, 3 independent directors)
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
1.By revising some of the provisions of the "Procedures for the Acquisition
or Disposal of Assets".
2.Approved amendments to some of the provisions of the "Rules of Procedure
for the Shareholders' Meeting".
3.By lifting the non-compete case of directors and their representatives.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

Co-Tech evelopment Corpotation published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CO-TECH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
04:24aCO TECH DEVELOPMENT : Important Resolutions of the Company's 111 Annual General Meeting of..
PU
05/06Co-Tech Development Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
02/22CO TECH DEVELOPMENT : Announce the change of the company's research and development office..
PU
02/22CO TECH DEVELOPMENT : The Company's consolidated financial report of the year 2021 was app..
PU
02/22CO TECH DEVELOPMENT : The board of directors proposes distribute dividends.
PU
02/22Co-Tech Development Corp. Proposes Dividend for Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/22Co-Tech Development Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
02/06CO TECH DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the company's legal person director reassignment of ..
PU
02/06Co-Tech Development Corporation Announces That Legal Person Director Reassignment of Le..
CI
01/10Co-Tech Development Corporation the Announces Demise of Institutional Director, Lin Min..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 819 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2022 1 290 M 43,4 M 43,4 M
Net cash 2022 2 223 M 74,8 M 74,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,46x
Yield 2022 7,40%
Capitalization 12 213 M 411 M 411 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart CO-TECH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Co-Tech Development Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CO-TECH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 48,35 TWD
Average target price 61,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Lee General Manager
Ya-Hui Chen Spokesman, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kung Yuan Sung Chairman
Hung Chih Tsai Vice President-Research & Development
Jonny Sung Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CO-TECH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION-37.29%411
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-19.02%434 412
NVIDIA CORPORATION-46.01%397 637
BROADCOM INC.-25.06%201 364
INTEL CORPORATION-28.21%151 158
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-20.31%138 505