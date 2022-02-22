Co Tech Development : The Company's consolidated financial report of the year 2021 was approved by the Board of Directors
02/22/2022 | 03:51am EST
Provided by: CO-TECH DEVELOPMENT CORP.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/02/22
Time of announcement
16:40:01
Subject
The Company's consolidated financial report of
the year 2021 was approved by the Board of Directors
Date of events
2022/02/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/02/22
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/02/22
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):8,914,783
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):2,179,295
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,907,603
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,904,947
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,523,238
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,523,238
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):6.03
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):8,369,065
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,199,684
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):6,169,381
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
