Co Tech Development : The Company's consolidated financial report of the year 2021 was approved by the Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/02/22 2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/02/22 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):8,914,783 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,179,295 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,907,603 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,904,947 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,523,238 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,523,238 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):6.03 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):8,369,065 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):2,199,684 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):6,169,381 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA