    8358   TW0008358003

CO-TECH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

(8358)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Co Tech Development : The Company's consolidated financial report of the year 2021 was approved by the Board of Directors

02/22/2022 | 03:51am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CO-TECH DEVELOPMENT CORP.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/02/22 Time of announcement 16:40:01
Subject 
 The Company's consolidated financial report of
the year 2021 was approved by the Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/02/22 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/02/22
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/02/22
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):8,914,783
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):2,179,295
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,907,603
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,904,947
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,523,238
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1,523,238
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):6.03
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):8,369,065
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,199,684
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):6,169,381
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Co-Tech evelopment Corpotation published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 08:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 915 M 320 M 320 M
Net income 2021 1 514 M 54,4 M 54,4 M
Net cash 2021 2 171 M 78,0 M 78,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 7,55%
Capitalization 18 060 M 649 M 649 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart CO-TECH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Co-Tech Development Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CO-TECH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 71,50 TWD
Average target price 110,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Lee General Manager
Ya-Hui Chen Spokesman, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kung Yuan Sung Chairman
Hung Chih Tsai Vice President-Research & Development
Jonny Sung Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CO-TECH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION-7.26%649
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-0.81%21 547
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-20.78%5 747
AURUBIS AG16.34%5 106
GUANGDONG JIAYUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.-12.39%4 220
IMERYS11.00%3 983