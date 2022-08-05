Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Co-Tech Development Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8358   TW0008358003

CO-TECH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

(8358)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-03
40.40 TWD   -0.12%
05:11aCO TECH DEVELOPMENT : The Company's consolidated financial report of the year 2022 second quarter was submitted to the Board of Directors
PU
06/30CO TECH DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the company's shareholders' meeting resolution for distribution of cash dividends from retained earnings
PU
06/21CO TECH DEVELOPMENT : Change of members of Audit Committee
PU
Co Tech Development : The Company's consolidated financial report of the year 2022 second quarter was submitted to the Board of Directors

08/05/2022 | 05:11am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CO-TECH DEVELOPMENT CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 16:56:16
Subject 
 The Company's consolidated financial report of
the year 2022 second quarter was submitted to the Board
of Directors
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/08/05
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/08/05
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,996,674
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):941,314
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):833,387
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):847,115
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):687,474
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):687,474
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.72
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):8,937,684
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,141,579
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):5,796,105
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Co-Tech evelopment Corpotation published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 819 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2022 1 290 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
Net cash 2022 2 223 M 74,1 M 74,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,81x
Yield 2022 8,86%
Capitalization 10 205 M 340 M 340 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 40,40 TWD
Average target price 61,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Lee General Manager
Ya-Hui Chen Spokesman, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kung Yuan Sung Chairman
Hung Chih Tsai Vice President-Research & Development
Jonny Sung Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CO-TECH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION-47.60%340
NVIDIA CORPORATION-34.67%481 146
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-18.70%432 360
BROADCOM INC.-16.92%223 230
QUALCOMM, INC.-17.42%169 584
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.89%168 954