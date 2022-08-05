Co Tech Development : The Company's consolidated financial report of the year 2022 second quarter was submitted to the Board of Directors
08/05/2022
Provided by: CO-TECH DEVELOPMENT CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/05
Time of announcement
16:56:16
Subject
The Company's consolidated financial report of
the year 2022 second quarter was submitted to the Board
of Directors
Date of events
2022/08/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/08/05
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/08/05
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,996,674
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):941,314
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):833,387
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):847,115
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):687,474
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):687,474
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.72
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):8,937,684
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,141,579
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):5,796,105
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
