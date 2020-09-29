Log in
CO2 GRO : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting.

09/29/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

CO2 GRO Inc. announces results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, ON - September 29, 2020 - Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV: GROW, OTCQB: BLONF, Frankfurt: 4021) is pleased to announces the results of the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business set forth in the information circular including the election of each director nominee. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, approval of the stock option plan and the creation of a new control person (Ospraie) are presented below.

Director Nominee

Votes For

% For

Withheld/Abstain

% Withheld/

Abstain

Michael Boyd

13,088,525

99.78%

29,130

0.22%

John Archibald

13,115,155

99.98%

2,500

0.02%

Tom Wiltrout

13,111,345

99.95%

6,310

0.05%

Rose Marie Gage

13,111,344

99.95%

6,311

0.05%

Sam Kanes

12,971,821

98.89%

145,834

1.11%

Gord Surgeoner

13,111,345

99.95%

6,310

0.05%

Other Motions

Votes For

% For

Withheld/Abstain

% Withheld/

Abstain

Appointment of Auditors

15,449,814

99.82%

28,454

0.18%

Approval of Stock Option Plan

13,081,666

99.73%

0

0.00%

Approval - Creation of New Control Person

13,114,917

99.98%

0

0.00%

(Ospraie)

Visit www.co2delivery.cafor more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or watch this video.To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation, watch this video.

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's target markets are focused on the 50 billion square feet of global greenhouse and covered cultivation space (USDA). Atmospheric enrichment of CO2 by gassing has been practiced in indoor and expensive sealed greenhouses for decades resulting in enhance crop yields of up to 30%. However, 85% of the world's greenhouses are unsealed and have open-venting designs for heat ventilation which makes CO2 gassing uneconomical and impractical since the CO2 gas easily escapes.

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ naturally and safely dissolves CO2 gas into water creating an aqueous CO2 solution which is then misted directly on plant leaves. GROW has demonstrated its technology to be as effective as CO2 gassing by improving crop yields up to 30%, while using a fraction of the CO2 gas. The CO2 solution's micro droplets create an aqueous film around the entire leaf surface, isolating the leaf from the atmosphere. This creates a diffusion gradient favoring CO2 transport into the leaf and other gases out of the leaf. Increased carbon availability enhances photosynthesis resulting in faster and larger plant growth. CO2 Delivery Solutions™ has been demonstrated on crops including Cannabis, hemp, lettuce, kale, microgreens, peppers and flowers. In addition, aqueous CO2 misting offers Perimeter Protection™ for plants by slowing the spread of micro pathogens such as E. coli and powdery mildew. Greenhouse growers everywhere can now supplement CO2 to their crops using CO2 Delivery Solutions™, increasing plant yields and profits.

Forward-LookingStatements This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on CO2 GRO's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit  CO2 GRO Inc.or contact Michael O'Connor, Manager of Investor Relations at 604-317-6197.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CO2 GRO Inc. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 19:34:04 UTC
