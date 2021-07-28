CO2 GRO : Announces a Commercial Feasibility with a US Floriculture Greenhouse.

GROW's VP Sales & Strategic Alliances, Aaron Archibald stated, "In our early days, floriculture greenhouses showed a lot of interest in our technology. However, the pandemic slowed that market for us as countries initially deemed floriculture as non- essential. We are now seeing more interest again from growers of high value flowers. Our scientific research, field trials and a commercial feasibility highlighted the value our technology provides to growers in an industry where speed to market is crucial. We plan to leverage those results with growers of various high value flowers such as roses, nursery liners and other areas of the floriculture industry where we can provide significant benefits to growers."

The commercial feasibility will be conducted on a section of the greenhouse for approximately 12 months. The goals of the feasibility are to accelerate the growth of flowers to blooming in order to bring products to market sooner, as well as pathogen protection. Scientific research and field trials conducted by CO2 GRO as well as a flower commercial feasibility have demonstrated the benefits of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology to deliver significant improvements in flower appearance. The client has paid a fee of CAD$25,000 for the commercial feasibility.

TORONTO, ON - July 28, 2021 (ACCESSWIRE) - Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV: GROW, OTCQB: BLONF, Frankfurt: 4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with a US based floriculture greenhouse ("Client"). The Client has requested not to be named, nor the type of flower being grown or location of their greenhouse for competitive reasons.

Forward-Looking Statements

with CO2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.

The worldwide market for GROW's disruptive CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is the 50 billion square feet of greenhouses and 550 billion square feet of protected agriculture facilities (Cuesta Roble 2018). Growers can maximize revenue and profits with our systems' low fixed and variable costs and ease of systems installation.

GROW's management is rapidly expanding its international marketing partner relationships into the EU, the UK, South Africa, the Middle East, South East Asia, Mexico and Latin America as well as in its North American base.

GROW is committed to good Environment, Social and Governance (ES&G) policy and practices. We are an equal opportunity employer of choice and opportunity.

Our mission is to accelerate the growth of all value plants safely, economically, naturally and sustainably using our patented advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions™ while accreting value to our customers, stakeholders and shareholders.

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning

of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions,‐ beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: statements regarding the future direction of the Company; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives; plans for expansion and the ability of the Company to obtain, develop and foster its

business relationships; and expectations‐ for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates that management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Such assumptions include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company's competitors; and

that good relationships with business partners‐ will be maintained. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements‐. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; in particular, in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; the biotechnology industry and the greenhouse growers market are highly competitive, and technical advances in the industry will impact the success of the Company, and other risks described in the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com. Should ‐one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein