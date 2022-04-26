Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  CO2 Gro Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GROW   CA12595N1050

CO2 GRO INC.

(GROW)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/26 12:14:12 pm EDT
0.1550 CAD   -8.82%
02:52pCO2 GRO : Annual MD&A
PU
02:52pCO2 GRO : CEO Certification
PU
02:52pCO2 GRO : CFO Certification December 31 2021
PU
CO2 GRO : CFO Certification December 31 2021

04/26/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
FORM 52-109FV1

Certification of Annual Filings Venture Issuer Basic Certificate

I, Stephen Gledhill, Chief Financial Officer, of CO2 Gro Inc., certify the following:

  • 1. Review: I have reviewed the AIF, if any, annual financial statements and annual MD&A, including, for greater certainty, all documents and information that are incorporated by reference in the AIF (together, the "annual filings") of CO2 Gro Inc. (the "issuer") for the financial year ended

  • December 31, 2021.

  • 2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the annual filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, for the period covered by the annual filings.

  • 3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the annual financial statements together with the other financial information included in the annual filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the annual filings.

Date: April 25, 2022

"Stephen Gledhill" _______________________ Stephen Gledhill

Chief Financial Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of

  • i) controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and

  • ii) a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

Disclaimer

CO2 GRO Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 18:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
