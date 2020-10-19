Log in
TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Equities  >  CO2 Gro Inc.    GROW   CA12595N1050

CO2 GRO INC.

(GROW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 10/19 02:15:45 pm
0.145 CAD   --.--%
05:40pCO2 GRO : Corporate Presentation Fourth Quarter 2020
PU
10/16CO2 GRO : Fact Sheet Fourth Quarter 2020
PU
10/08CO2 GRO : Provides a Corporate Update for the Third Quarter 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CO2 GRO : Corporate Presentation Fourth Quarter 2020

10/19/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

Corporate Presentation

Q4 2020

September 2020

TSXV - GROW; OTCQB - BLONF; FRANKFURT - 4021

DELIVERING CO2 TO GROWERS EVERYWHERE™

1

Disclaimer

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and include but are not limited to, estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to the effectiveness of CO2 GRO's business model, future operations, products and services; the impact of regulatory initiatives on CO2 GRO's operations, the size of and opportunities related to the markets for their products; general industry and macroeconomic growth rates, expectations related to possible joint and/or strategic ventures and statements regarding future performance.

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof. Unless required by law, CO2 GRO does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise The Common Shares of the Corporation have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities of the Corporation in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this presentation.

2

CO2 GRO's Dedication

CO2 GRO is dedicated to enhancing plant growth and productivity sustainably, while reducing our partners' carbon footprints by providing

advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions™.

3

The CO2 Problem for Greenhouse Growers

  • Greenhouse growers can optimize light and water for photosynthesis.
  • But most greenhouse growers cannot optimize CO2, the third key ingredient for photosynthesis.
  • The benefits of optimizing
    CO2 usage are well known, 30% more plant yield.

4

The CO2 Solution for Greenhouse Growers

CO2 Delivery Solutions™ aqueous CO2 misting

enables ALL of the 50 billion sq. ft.

of greenhouse growers to optimize growth with supplemental CO2.

More CO2 = Enhanced Photosynthesis = More Plant Yield = More Profits

for Growers and CO2 GRO.

5

Global Greenhouse Grower Market

50 billion sq. ft.

of greenhouses worldwide growing at

9% CAGR.

  • 85% of greenhouses (42.5 billion sq. ft.) cannot use CO2 gas due to open venting.
  • Greenhouses include: all covered/protected, glass, plastic, hoop, shade, tunnel, indoor.

Sources: agcensus.usda.gov

6

Forest of Grower Markets

Like a forest, the greenhouse grower market has a diverse range of "market trees".

Greenhouse

Indoor

Hydroponic

Cannabis

Hoop house

Cannabis Seeds

Hemp Seeds

Cannabis Cuttings

Hemp

Microgreens

Tunnels Hemp Cuttings

Peppers

Spinach Lettuce

Glass house

Micro-grow Strawberry Pots

Aeroponic Kale

Container

Ornamentals

Soil Blueberry

Vertical grow

Plastic house

Shade house

Flower Liners

7

Market Development Strategy

Each plant variety, facility design and geography is a different "market tree" that requires several steps to fully develop.

Grow each

market

Germinate each

market

Seed each

market

Fully developed

market

First

First

Expand

All Growers Install

8

Feasibility

Installation

Deployment

CO2 Delivery Solutions™

Grower Markets Seeded

Feasibilities underway in 11 plant varieties, 8 facility designs, 3 Canadian provinces, 5 US states, and 5 different countries through Q3 2020.

  • Hemp Seeds - Missouri hoop houses (15).
  • Hemp Mothers - Ontario hoop house.
  • Cannabis - Michigan indoor, Canada indoor/micro (3).
  • Cannabis Mothers - California greenhouse.
  • Lettuce - UAE greenhouse.
  • Spinach - Florida hydroponic greenhouse.
  • Kale - Ontario container.
  • Flowers - Ontario greenhouse.
  • Roses - Colombia greenhouse.
  • Peppers - El Salvador greenhouse.
  • Strawberries - Iowa greenhouse.

9

Agri-Industrial Partnerships Seeded

Agri-Industrial Partnerships in 5 regions through Q3 2020.

  • Canada & US - Numerous non-exclusive partnerships.
  • South America - Non-exclusive global industrial gas supplier.
  • Middle East - Gulf Cryo exclusive partnership for 8 countries.
  • Israel - Dotz Nano exclusive partnership.
  • UK, Netherlands, Belgium - Rika Biofuels exclusive partnership.
  • Strategic Investor - Ospraie Ag Sciences.

10

Next Phases - Q4 2020 and 2021 Goals

Advance Feasibilities seeded to Full Scale Commercial Installations sales and Expansion sales into additional facilities.

  • Commercial Installations - in each of the markets seeded.
  • 15 Missouri hemp hoop house owners have purchased.
  • Expand Deployment - add more customers in each market.
  • Continually Seed New Market Opportunities

11

Long Term Business Development Goal

Grow a flourishing forest globally with all the "market trees" fully developed.

50 billion sq. ft.

of greenhouse growers globally deploying CO2 Delivery Solutions™

12

Largest Global Greenhouse Markets

North America

South America

Europe

Asia & Middle East

Mexico: 4 B sq. ft.

USA:

1 B sq. ft.

Canada:

0.5 B sq. ft.

Brazil:

3 B sq. ft.

Colombia:

0.75 B sq. ft.

Argentina:

0.65 B sq. ft.

Spain:

4.5 B sq. ft.

Italy:

2.5 B sq. ft.

France:

1 B sq. ft.

Netherlands:

0.5 B sq. ft.

Korea Rep.: 5 B sq. ft.

Japan:

4 B sq. ft.

Israel:

1.5 B sq. ft.

Saudi Arabia:

0.8 B sq. ft.

13

2020-2021 Greenhouse Grower Focus

Cannabis & Hemp

Fruits & Vegetables

US & Canada: 100 million sq. ft.

US & Canada: 300 million sq. ft.

Middle East & Israel: 2.5 billion sq. ft.

Israel: Several large companies and 600 small

UK, Netherlands, Belgium: 800 million sq. ft.

grow license applications.

14

Sources: agcensus.usda.gov; agr.gc.ca

Mexico, Central & South America: 10 B sq. ft.

Missouri Hemp Hoop House Installations

Linn County day 10 after installation

(vegetative stage hemp plants)

"The faster and bigger growth during the vegetative stage was visible in just one week after implementing. It has certainly had an impressive effect on my plants." - Owner of three hemp greenhouses at Linn County.

Aqueous CO2 misted on both beds

No CO2 on middle pots

"I am using CO2 Delivery Solutions™ primarily to help prevent the growth of mold and powdery mildew, but let's face it, faster growth and larger plants were huge selling points as well. As of April I have been using the system in two large greenhouses for about a month and I am already seeing improved growth with no signs of stress, mold or mildew." - Owner, Sacred Seeds Farms. View

this video of the Sacred Seeds installation.

15

UAE Lettuce Greenhouse Installation

Top left: CO2 infusion system set-up.

Top right: Feasibility set up at UAE lettuce greenhouse in partnership with Gulf Cryo.

Bottom right: Overhead misting nozzles .

16

In-Line Boom and In-Situ Installations

In-Line Boom CO2 infusion system (red box) installed directly on to an existing boom irrigation system.

  • In-Situstationary CO2 infusion systems feed aqueous CO2 into overhead misting systems.
  • Larger CO2 infusion system designed to service facilities over 100,000 sq. ft.
  • Depending on the Client's needs, facility design and existing infrastructure, CO2 GRO will custom design right sized CO2 Delivery Solutions™ systems.

17

Key Findings at St. Cloud State University

Plants normally take in CO2 from the air through their

stomata - tiny pores on the underside of the leaf.

Aqueous CO2 misting.

Thin film of aqueous CO2 solution around the entire leaf surface.

This film isolates the leaf from the atmosphere and creates a diffusion gradient that favors the transport of CO2 into the leaf.

  • Aqueous CO2 is absorbed through the entire leaf's surface.
  • Enables CO2 misting from overhead vs under the leaf.
  • Aqueous CO2 misting as effective as CO2 gassing using 90% less CO2. 18

CO2 Delivery Solutions Perimeter Protection

Plant survival post

E. coli

E. coli

powdery mildew infection

Aqueous CO2 misted

CO2 gassed and No CO2

(days)

Red dots are E. coli

Rapid fluctuations in pH on the plant surface when aqueous

CO2 mist is applied slows the spread of micro-pathogens.

3X improvement

CO2 gassing does not provide micro-pathogen protection.

Powdery mildew trials conducted with a Colorado based cannabis greenhouse grower. E. coli trials conducted at St. Cloud State University.

19

CO2 Delivery Solutions Case Studies

Crop

Results

Cannabis

25% more bud yield and faster growth

Kale

35% more biomass

Peppers

25% more fruit yield, 10% faster fruit ripening

Microgreens

35% more biomass

Ornamentals

30% faster growth and more flower buds

Young plants (liners)

Enhanced root development

Pathogens

Slow the spread of E. coli and powdery mildew

Case studies conducted at St. Cloud State University and with commercial growers.

20

Revenue Model

Commercial Installation Projects

Pricing based on facility square footage and irrigation infrastructure.

ONE-TIME PURCHASE PRICE

or

FINANCING PLANS

Excellent ROI for Customers. Excellent margins for CO2 GRO.

… and great for the planet (reduces waste and carbon footprint).

21

Sales Process

Commercial

Commercial

Expansion

Feasibility

Installation

A Commercial Feasibility study is conducted at

the customer's grow facility in order to evaluate the efficacy and economic impact of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ on the customer's plants.

Upon a successful Feasibility, CO2 GRO installs CO2 Delivery Solutions™ throughout the customer's entire facility.

As the customer expands their grow facility, CO2 Delivery Solutions™ footprint grows with the customer.

22

Sales Force

CO2 GRO's sales force has internal Sales Representatives, external contractors and a growing number of regional Agri-Industrial Partners to accelerate sales and service.

Regional

Sales Reps

Agri-Industrial

Partners

Grower Customers

23

Research & Development Strategy

Three Pillars for Selecting Research and Technology Expansion Goals

Projects that Facilitate

Projects that

Research that Help

Market Expansion

Reinforce Patents

Meet Strategic Needs

24

Patents and Patent Strategy

  • CO2 Delivery Solutions™ for Enhanced Plant Growth:
    • PCT Patent Pending.
  • Dissolved CO2 Gas for Enhanced Plant Growth and CO2 Capture:
    ü Licensed US Patent 6,209,855 & US Patent 7,537,200.
  • Five Additional Patents Pending:
    • Four Utility (Pathogen Resistance, Plant Metabolites, other Plant Growth).
    • One Device (Residential or Light Commercial Application).
  • Further patentable IP anticipated from plant science research at St. Cloud State

University and the University of Guelph.

25

Capitalization Table

Shares Outstanding as of October 15, 2020

79.6M

Warrants ($0.12/warrant - 4M, $0.15/warrant -11.5M) 15.5M

Options

6.8M

Fully Diluted Shares as of September 21, 2020

101.9M

26

BOC's Management & Board

Executive Management Team

John Archibald P. Eng. - President & CEO

Professional Engineer with over 35 years' experience managing the full spectrum of engineering projects from demonstration to large scale installations in North America and overseas. John successfully built and sold his own company which deployed gas infusion technology in numerous industries.

Aaron Archibald - VP Sales and Strategic Partnerships

A successful businessman and entrepreneur, for the last 17 years Aaron has headed teams that successfully commercialized gas-to-liquid mixing technologies in various industries including groundwater remediation, wellness, aquaculture and beverages.

Dr. Matt Julius - Chief Science Officer

Ph.D. and Professor of Biology at Minnesota based St. Cloud State University. Matt provides plant nutrition advice to our master growers and clients. Matt also provides scientific research through St. Cloud State University pertaining to plant growth using CO2 Delivery Solutions to maximize a plant's natural growth potential.

Stephen Gledhill CPA, CMA - CFO

A seasoned Chief Financial Officer at a number of publicly traded venture exchange companies. As a publicly traded

company, Stephen brings valuable accounting, regulatory and exchange related expertise to our team.

27

BOC's Management & Board

Board of Directors

Mike Boyd MBA - Chairman, Independent Director

Founding Director and former CEO of BG Acorn Capital Investment Fund and the Bridge Fund.

John Archibald P. Eng. - President & CEO, Director

Founding Director and CEO of CO2 GRO. Principal of Canzone and inVentures from 2000 to sale in mid- 2017.

Sam Kanes, CPA, CFA - VP Communications, Director

Founding Director of CO2 GRO. Scotia Capital Managing Director Chemicals & Fertilizer Research 1987- 2011. Board member of Bio-Industrial Innovations Canada.

Rose Marie Gage, C. Dir. - Independent Director

Past CEO of Ag Energy Co-Operative Ltd., CMO/VP Marketing Schneider Canada and VP Marketing GE- CDF; Chair of OAFT; Vice-Chair ARIO. Independent Director Hadrian Inc. and Link Energy Inc. 2018 Director College's Outstanding Achievement in Governance and 2018 Inspiring 50 Canada recipient and

featured as one of a 2020 Amazing Women of Influence.

28

BOC's Management & Board

Board of Directors

Dr. Gord Surgeoner - Independent Director

Past President of Ontario Agriculture-Food Technologies (OAFT) and Professor at U of

Guelph. Inducted into the Ontario Agriculture Hall of Fame and recipient of the Legacy & Leadership Award World Congress Industrial Biotechnology.

Tom Wiltrout - Independent Director

Past Strategic Leader Global Seed Development for Dow AgroSciences LLC, on the Board of Directors of Agriculture Alumni Seed improvement Association inc., Innovative Seeds Solutions, LLC, and Remington Holding, LLC.

29

Thank You

For more information please contact

Michael OConnor Manager, Investor Relations

1-604-317-6197

michael.oconnor@co2gro.ca

Investor Website - co2gro.caDELIVERING CO2 TO GROWERS EVERYWHERE™

Customer Website - co2delivery.ca

Customers - sales@co2gro.ca

1-888-496-1283

30

Disclaimer

CO2 GRO Inc. published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 21:39:03 UTC

