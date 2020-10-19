CO2 GRO : Corporate Presentation Fourth Quarter 2020
0
10/19/2020 | 05:40pm EDT
Corporate Presentation
Q4 2020
September 2020
TSXV - GROW; OTCQB - BLONF; FRANKFURT - 4021
DELIVERING CO2 TO GROWERS EVERYWHERE™
1
Disclaimer
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and include but are not limited to, estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to the effectiveness of CO2 GRO's business model, future operations, products and services; the impact of regulatory initiatives on CO2 GRO's operations, the size of and opportunities related to the markets for their products; general industry and macroeconomic growth rates, expectations related to possible joint and/or strategic ventures and statements regarding future performance.
The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof. Unless required by law, CO2 GRO does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise The Common Shares of the Corporation have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities of the Corporation in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this presentation.
2
CO2 GRO's Dedication
CO2 GRO is dedicated to enhancing plant growth and productivity sustainably, while reducing our partners' carbon footprints by providing
advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions™.
3
The CO2 Problem for Greenhouse Growers
Greenhouse growers can optimizelight and water for photosynthesis.
But most greenhouse growers cannot optimize CO2,the third key ingredient for photosynthesis.
The benefits of optimizing
CO2 usage are well known, 30% more plant yield.
4
The CO2 Solution for Greenhouse Growers
CO2 Delivery Solutions™ aqueous CO2 misting
enables ALL of the 50 billion sq. ft.
of greenhouse growers to optimize growth with supplemental CO2.
More CO2 = Enhanced Photosynthesis = More Plant Yield = More Profits
for Growers and CO2 GRO.
5
Global Greenhouse Grower Market
50 billion sq. ft.
of greenhouses worldwide growing at
9% CAGR.
85% of greenhouses (42.5 billion sq. ft.) cannot use CO2 gasdue to open venting.
Greenhouses include: all covered/protected, glass, plastic, hoop, shade, tunnel, indoor.
Sources: agcensus.usda.gov
6
Forest of Grower Markets
Like a forest, the greenhouse grower market has a diverse range of "market trees".
Greenhouse
Indoor
Hydroponic
Cannabis
Hoop house
Cannabis Seeds
Hemp Seeds
Cannabis Cuttings
Hemp
Microgreens
Tunnels Hemp Cuttings
Peppers
Spinach Lettuce
Glass house
Micro-grow Strawberry Pots
Aeroponic Kale
Container
Ornamentals
Soil Blueberry
Vertical grow
Plastic house
Shade house
Flower Liners
7
Market Development Strategy
Each plant variety, facility design and geography is a different "market tree" that requires several steps to fully develop.
Grow each
market
Germinate each
market
Seed each
market
Fully developed
market
First
First
Expand
All Growers Install
8
Feasibility
Installation
Deployment
CO2 Delivery Solutions™
Grower Markets Seeded
Feasibilities underway in 11 plant varieties, 8 facility designs, 3 Canadian provinces, 5 US states, and 5 different countries through Q3 2020.
"The faster and bigger growth during the vegetative stage was visible in just one week after implementing. It has certainly had an impressive effect on my plants." - Owner of three hemp greenhouses at Linn County.
Aqueous CO2 misted on both beds
No CO2 on middle pots
"I am using CO2 Delivery Solutions™ primarily to help prevent the growth of mold and powdery mildew, but let's face it, faster growth and larger plants were huge selling points as well. As of April I have been using the system in two large greenhouses for about a month and I am already seeing improved growth with no signs of stress, mold or mildew." - Owner, Sacred Seeds Farms. View
Professional Engineer with over 35 years' experience managing the full spectrum of engineering projects from demonstration to large scale installations in North America and overseas. John successfully built and sold his own company which deployed gas infusion technology in numerous industries.
Aaron Archibald -VP Sales and Strategic Partnerships
A successful businessman and entrepreneur, for the last 17 years Aaron has headed teams that successfully commercialized gas-to-liquid mixing technologies in various industries including groundwater remediation, wellness, aquaculture and beverages.
Dr. Matt Julius - Chief Science Officer
Ph.D. and Professor of Biology at Minnesota based St. Cloud State University. Matt provides plant nutrition advice to our master growers and clients. Matt also provides scientific research through St. Cloud State University pertaining to plant growth using CO2 Delivery Solutions to maximize a plant's natural growth potential.
Stephen Gledhill CPA, CMA - CFO
A seasoned Chief Financial Officer at a number of publicly traded venture exchange companies. As a publicly traded
company, Stephen brings valuable accounting, regulatory and exchange related expertise to our team.
27
BOC's Management & Board
Board of Directors
Mike Boyd MBA - Chairman, Independent Director
Founding Director and former CEO of BG Acorn Capital Investment Fund and the Bridge Fund.
John Archibald P. Eng. - President & CEO, Director
Founding Director and CEO of CO2 GRO. Principal of Canzone and inVentures from 2000 to sale in mid- 2017.
Sam Kanes, CPA, CFA - VP Communications, Director
Founding Director of CO2 GRO. Scotia Capital Managing Director Chemicals & Fertilizer Research 1987- 2011. Board member of Bio-Industrial Innovations Canada.
Rose Marie Gage, C. Dir. - Independent Director
Past CEO of Ag Energy Co-Operative Ltd., CMO/VP Marketing Schneider Canada and VP Marketing GE- CDF; Chair of OAFT; Vice-Chair ARIO. Independent Director Hadrian Inc. and Link Energy Inc. 2018 Director College's Outstanding Achievement in Governance and 2018 Inspiring 50 Canada recipient and
featured as one of a 2020 Amazing Women of Influence.
28
BOC's Management & Board
Board of Directors
Dr. Gord Surgeoner - Independent Director
Past President of Ontario Agriculture-Food Technologies (OAFT) and Professor at U of
Guelph. Inducted into the Ontario Agriculture Hall of Fame and recipient of the Legacy & Leadership Award World Congress Industrial Biotechnology.
Tom Wiltrout - Independent Director
Past Strategic Leader Global Seed Development for Dow AgroSciences LLC, on the Board of Directors of Agriculture Alumni Seed improvement Association inc., Innovative Seeds Solutions, LLC, and Remington Holding, LLC.