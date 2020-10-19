CO2 GRO : Corporate Presentation Fourth Quarter 2020

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and include but are not limited to, estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to the effectiveness of CO2 GRO's business model, future operations, products and services; the impact of regulatory initiatives on CO2 GRO's operations, the size of and opportunities related to the markets for their products; general industry and macroeconomic growth rates, expectations related to possible joint and/or strategic ventures and statements regarding future performance.

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof. Unless required by law, CO2 GRO does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise The Common Shares of the Corporation have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities of the Corporation in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this presentation.