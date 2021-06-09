CO2 GRO : Announces a Commercial Feasibility at La Serra Ltd., a UK based Tomato Greenhouse Grower with Marketing Partner Rika BioTech Limited

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility at La Serra Ltd., a UK based Tomato Greenhouse Grower with Marketing Partner Rika BioTech Limited TORONTO, ON - June 8, 2021 (ACCESSWIRE) - Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV: GROW, OTCQB: BLONF, Frankfurt: 4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with UK tomato greenhouse grower, La Serra Ltd. ("La Serra"). This project was sourced by GROW's UK based Marketing Partner Rika BioTech Limited ("Rika"). The commercial feasibility will be conducted in a section of La Serra's 8-hectare (861,000 square foot) greenhouse for one-year. The primary focus of the commercial feasibility is to assess CO2 Delivery Solutions'™ Perimeter Protection™ benefits. Suppression of powdery mildew on susceptible tomato varieties is of interest to La Serra as it is expected to result in significant crop savings resulting in improved operating margins. The commercial feasibility will also monitor enhanced tomato fruit production and CO2 usage. The La Serra facility was built in 2018 with the first planting in 2019. It is a state-of-the-art glass greenhouse employing hybrid lighting with both Top LED and Inter-lighting which operates year-round. La Serra's General Manager, Nick Arnst stated, "We are interested in the CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology and in particular its plant Perimeter Protection™ benefits. Suppressing powdery mildew can be a challenge given the variety of tomatoes we grow. Suppression of powdery mildew would result in significant crop savings and be positively reflected in our operating margins. At La Serra, one of the most technologically advanced tomato greenhouses in the UK, our goals are to leverage all available technology to operate a facility that is sustainable, minimizes its carbon footprint while at the same time maximizing financial performance." Rika BioTech Limited Principal, Harry Hoskyns stated, "Our efforts in our home country to increase the value of UK's protected grow facilities with CO2 Delivery Solutions™ systems are beginning to show results. We are very encouraged by the interest to date and look forward to additional commercial feasibilities and in time, purchases of CO2 GRO's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ systems." GROW's VP Sales & Strategic Alliances, Aaron Archibald stated, "Our partnership with Rika has already borne fruit with our previous commercial feasibility announcements in

France and the Netherlands. We are excited for Rika's second project in their home country, the United Kingdom. We look forward to continue gaining traction in their exclusive markets of the UK, the Netherlands and Belgium where they are building the foundation for a strong sales pipeline." About La Serra Ltd. www.laserra.org.uk La Serra produces high quality tomatoes year-round in a new, state-of-the-art, eight hectare glasshouse in the heart of one of England's most famous growing regions. We are proud to be able to supply our commercial customers via Evesham Vale Growers Europe, including food retailers and restaurants with some of the very best British tomatoes from the most technologically advanced greenhouse in Northern Europe. About Rika Biotech www.rikabiotech.com/biomist Rika Biotech is a multi-disciplinary project development and green technology business. Alongside our core business as biomethane and BioLNG developers, we also provide technologies that maximize resource use efficiency in the agriculture, waste and transport sectors. Rika has formed a licensing agreement with CO2 Gro Inc. to offer their customized CO2 Delivery Solutions™ that are practical and affordable for all indoor plant growers to the UK and other European markets under the name Rika Biomist. Visit www.co2delivery.cafor more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or watch this video. To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation, watch this video. About CO2 GRO Inc. www.co2gro.ca GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2018). We create a saturated CO2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending. The worldwide market for GROW's disruptive CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is the 50 billion square feet of greenhouses and 550 billion square feet of protected agriculture facilities (Cuesta Roble 2018). Growers can maximize revenue and profits with our systems' low fixed and variable costs and ease of systems installation. GROW's management is rapidly expanding its international marketing partner relationships into the EU, the UK, Mexico, South Africa, the Middle East, South East Asia, and Latin America as well as in its North American base.

GROW is committed to good Environment, Social and Governance (ES&G) policy and practices. We are an equal opportunity employer of choice and opportunity. Our mission is to accelerate the growth of all value plants safely, economically, naturally and sustainably using our patented advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions™ while accreting value to our customers, stakeholders and shareholders.