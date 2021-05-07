Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. CO2 Gro Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GROW   CA12595N1050

CO2 GRO INC.

(GROW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CO2 GRO : Fact Sheet Second Quarter 2021

05/07/2021 | 01:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(TSX-V; GROW, OTCQB; BLONF, Frankfurt; 4021)

Delivering CO2 to Growers Everywhere™

600 billion sq. ft. of Global Protected Ag Capacity

Only 1% Currently Use CO2

CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is the Answer for All Protected Ag

Patent protected CO2 Delivery Solutions™ naturally and safely dissolve CO2 gas into water creating a saturated CO2 solution. When misted on plants, more carbon is available for the plants resulting in improved crop yields by up to 30%, while providing additional protection from pathogens, enabling all protected agriculture facilities to maximize their value.

  • Demonstrated 30% value increase to growers on fruiting vegetables and berries, leafy greens and flowers.
  • Demonstrated Perimeter Protection from micro pathogens - E. coli and powdery mildew, reducing crop losses.
  • 95% less CO2 gas required compared to CO2 gassing to achieve increased yields, dramatically lower production costs and reduce growers' carbon footprint.
  • Patent protected CO2 Delivery Solutions™ can be easily adapted into all protected agriculture facilities (greenhouse, hoop house, tunnel, net & shade house, vertical).

Current Markets Traction(mostly greenhouse)

US, Canada & Mexico

6.5 billion sq. ft. (vegetables & fruit, Cannabis/hemp)

Israel

1.5 billion sq. ft. (vegetables & fruit, Cannabis/hemp)

Middle East (UAE & Gulf)

1.0 billion sq. ft. (vegetables & fruit)

UK, NL and Belgium

0.8 billion sq. ft. (vegetables & fruit)

  • Colombia, Ecuador, Salvador 1.0 billion sq. ft. (vegetables & fruit, floriculture)

Southern Africa

0.3 billion sq. ft. (vegetables & fruit)

Malaysia

0.8 billion sq. ft. (vegetables & fruit)

CO2 GRO Inc. 40 King Street West, Suite 5800, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3S1

Business Development Model

CO2 GRO Inc.'s sales representatives cover North America; six Ag-Industrial partners cover the Middle East, Southern Africa, select EU and select Central and South American countries. Marketing partners currently being assessed to expand international sales presence.

Revenue Model

Custom designed and installed systems sold based on client's square footage and misting infrastructure. Standard Commerical Terms or Payment Plan options.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

At CO2 GRO, ESG is a sustainability platform with a Planet, People and Profits focus:

  • CO2 GRO is committed to diversity, inclusiveness and equality in our work place;
  • CO2 GRO is committed to ensuring our technology enhances global food production;
  • CO2 GRO's technology can help improve local food security; and
  • CO2 GRO's technology can help reduce a grower's carbon footprint.

To learn more about CO2 Delivery Solutions™ please watch this video.To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation please watch this video.

Investor Website www.co2gro.caTechnology Website www.co2delivery.ca

For more information, please contact Michael O'Connor, Manager of Investor Relations at 604-317-6197 or michael.oconnor@co2gro.ca

CO2 GRO Inc. 40 King Street West, Suite 5800, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3S1

Disclaimer

CO2 GRO Inc. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 05:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CO2 GRO INC.
01:23aCO2 GRO  : Fact Sheet Second Quarter 2021
PU
01:03aCO2 GRO  : Announces a Commercial Feasibility with its UK Partner Rika Biotech L..
PU
04/23CO2 GRO Inc. Discusses Global Expansion of Their Revolutionary CO2 Delivery S..
NE
04/13CO2 GRO  : Corporate Presentation Second Quarter 2021
PU
04/08CO2 GRO  : Announces its First Commercial Feasibility in Israel With Marketing P..
PU
03/17CO2 GRO  : Announces a Commercial Sale to a Canadian Cannabis Licensed Producer
PU
03/16CO2 GRO  : Says Canadian Cannabis Cultivator Adopts its Plant-Growth System
MT
03/11CO2 GRO  : Presents an Update on Canada's Trade Commissioner Ag Tech Program in ..
PU
03/07CO2 GRO  : Overview First Quarter 2021
PU
02/22CO2 GRO  : Fact Sheet First Quarter 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,09 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net income 2020 -0,99 M -0,82 M -0,82 M
Net cash 2020 0,94 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 26,2 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 1 404x
EV / Sales 2020 121x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart CO2 GRO INC.
Duration : Period :
CO2 Gro Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John H. Archibald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Mark Gledhill Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael Manford Boyd Chairman
Matthew Julius Chief Science Officer
Gordon Surgeoner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CO2 GRO INC.106.67%22
DEERE & COMPANY41.08%118 749
THE TORO COMPANY22.40%12 493
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG20.56%5 474
HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.21.30%2 519
ESCORTS LIMITED-10.90%2 004