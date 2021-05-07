CO2 GRO : Fact Sheet Second Quarter 2021

95% less CO

on fruiting vegetables and berries, leafy greens and flowers.

Demonstrated 30% value increase to growers

Patent protected CO2 Delivery Solutions™ naturally and safely dissolve CO2 gas into water creating a saturated CO2 solution. When misted on plants, more carbon is available for the plants resulting in improved crop yields by up to 30%, while providing additional protection from pathogens, enabling all protected agriculture facilities to maximize their value.

CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is the Answer for All Protected Ag

Only 1% Currently Use CO2

Business Development Model

CO2 GRO Inc.'s sales representatives cover North America; six Ag-Industrial partners cover the Middle East, Southern Africa, select EU and select Central and South American countries. Marketing partners currently being assessed to expand international sales presence.

Revenue Model

Custom designed and installed systems sold based on client's square footage and misting infrastructure. Standard Commerical Terms or Payment Plan options.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

At CO2 GRO, ESG is a sustainability platform with a Planet, People and Profits focus:

CO2 GRO is committed to diversity, inclusiveness and equality in our work place;

CO2 GRO is committed to ensuring our technology enhances global food production;

CO2 GRO's technology can help improve local food security; and

CO2 GRO's technology can help reduce a grower's carbon footprint.

To learn more about CO2 Delivery Solutions™ please watch this video.To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation please watch this video.

Investor Website www.co2gro.caTechnology Website www.co2delivery.ca

For more information, please contact Michael O'Connor, Manager of Investor Relations at 604-317-6197 or michael.oconnor@co2gro.ca

CO2 GRO Inc. 40 King Street West, Suite 5800, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3S1