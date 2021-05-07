CO2 GRO : Fact Sheet Second Quarter 2021

(TSX-V; GROW, OTCQB; BLONF, Frankfurt; 4021)
Delivering CO2 to Growers Everywhere™
600 billion sq. ft. of Global Protected Ag Capacity
Only 1% Currently Use CO2
CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is the Answer for All Protected Ag
Patent protected CO2 Delivery Solutions™ naturally and safely dissolve CO2 gas into water creating a saturated CO2 solution. When misted on plants, more carbon is available for the plants resulting in improved crop yields by up to 30%, while providing additional protection from pathogens, enabling all protected agriculture facilities to maximize their value.
Demonstrated 30% value increase to growers on fruiting vegetables and berries, leafy greens and flowers.
Demonstrated Perimeter Protection™ from micro pathogens - E. coli and powdery mildew, reducing crop losses.
95% less CO2 gas required compared to CO2 gassing to achieve increased yields, dramatically lower production costs and reduce growers' carbon footprint.
Patent protected CO2 Delivery Solutions™ can be easily adapted into all protected agriculture facilities (greenhouse, hoop house, tunnel, net & shade house, vertical).
Current Markets Traction(mostly greenhouse)
• US, Canada & Mexico
6.5 billion sq. ft. (vegetables & fruit, Cannabis/hemp)
•
Israel
1.5 billion sq. ft. (vegetables & fruit, Cannabis/hemp)
• Middle East (UAE & Gulf)
1.0 billion sq. ft. (vegetables & fruit)
•
UK, NL and Belgium
0.8 billion sq. ft. (vegetables & fruit)
Colombia, Ecuador, Salvador 1.0 billion sq. ft. (vegetables & fruit, floriculture)
•
Southern Africa
0.3 billion sq. ft. (vegetables & fruit)
•
Malaysia
0.8 billion sq. ft. (vegetables & fruit)
Business Development Model
CO2 GRO Inc.'s sales representatives cover North America; six Ag-Industrial partners cover the Middle East, Southern Africa, select EU and select Central and South American countries. Marketing partners currently being assessed to expand international sales presence.
Revenue Model
Custom designed and installed systems sold based on client's square footage and misting infrastructure. Standard Commerical Terms or Payment Plan options.
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
At CO2 GRO, ESG is a sustainability platform with a Planet, People and Profits focus:
-
CO2 GRO is committed to diversity, inclusiveness and equality in our work place;
-
CO2 GRO is committed to ensuring our technology enhances global food production;
-
CO2 GRO's technology can help improve local food security; and
-
CO2 GRO's technology can help reduce a grower's carbon footprint.
To learn more about CO2 Delivery Solutions™ please watch this video.To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation please watch this video.
Investor Website www.co2gro.caTechnology Website www.co2delivery.ca
For more information, please contact Michael O'Connor, Manager of Investor Relations at 604-317-6197 or michael.oconnor@co2gro.ca
Disclaimer
CO2 GRO Inc. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 05:22:00 UTC.