Coal Energy S A : Current report no.14 October FY2022 production update

October FY2022 production update

Current report no. 14/2021

Dated November 15, 2021

The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby provides update on coal production in October FY2022. The financial year 2022 of the Company commenced on the 1st July 2021 and will end on the 30th June 2022.

As was reported earlier operation activity declined in FY 2021, under introduction of quarantine in connection with the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19. Currently the Company is recovering its mining operations.

Total output in October FY2022 amounted to 1 755 tonnes, 776 tonnes of coking coal and 979 tonnes of thermal coal.

Signatures of individuals authorized to represent the Company:

Elena Belousova

Legal grounds: Art. 56 of the Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on the public offering, conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organized trading system and on public companies, and the Luxembourg Act of 11 January 2008 on transparency obligations of securities issuers, as amended.