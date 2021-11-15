Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Coal Energy S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLE   LU0646112838

COAL ENERGY S.A.

(CLE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coal Energy S A : Current report no.14 October FY2022 production update

11/15/2021 | 11:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October FY2022 production update

Current report no. 14/2021

Dated November 15, 2021

The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby provides update on coal production in October FY2022. The financial year 2022 of the Company commenced on the 1st July 2021 and will end on the 30th June 2022.

As was reported earlier operation activity declined in FY 2021, under introduction of quarantine in connection with the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19. Currently the Company is recovering its mining operations.

Total output in October FY2022 amounted to 1 755 tonnes, 776 tonnes of coking coal and 979 tonnes of thermal coal.

Signatures of individuals authorized to represent the Company:

Elena Belousova

Legal grounds: Art. 56 of the Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on the public offering, conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organized trading system and on public companies, and the Luxembourg Act of 11 January 2008 on transparency obligations of securities issuers, as amended.

Disclaimer

Coal Energy SA published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 16:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COAL ENERGY S.A.
11:55aCOAL ENERGY S A : Current report no.14 October FY2022 production update
PU
01:28aChina Coal Energy's Coal Output, Sales Volume Drop in October
MT
11/12COAL ENERGY S A : Current report no. 13 Convening notice to AGM
PU
11/11Current report no 12 Restatement of unaudited stand alone financial report for FY2021
PU
10/29Coal Energy S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
10/29Current report no 10 Unaudited consolidated financial report for FY2021
PU
10/29Current report no 11 Unaudited stand alone financial report for FY2021
PU
10/28China Coal Energy to Acquire Coal Miner from Parent for $220 Million
MT
10/28China Coal Energy to Pay Nearly $23 Million for Coal Output Capacity
MT
10/28China Coal Energy's Profit Soars 132% in Q3; Shares Drop 4% in Hong Kong
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,85 M - -
Net income 2021 47,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3,13 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,6 M 35,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 19,4x
EV / Sales 2021 51,6x
Nbr of Employees 132
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart COAL ENERGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Coal Energy S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COAL ENERGY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Viktor Vyshnevetskyy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oleksandr Ilchenko Chief Financial Officer
Pavlo Moiseyenko Chief Operating Officer & Director
Arthur David Johnson Independent Non-Executive Director
Oleksandr Reznyk Director & Director-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COAL ENERGY S.A.392.31%36
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED11.64%49 428
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED24.84%17 721
COAL INDIA LIMITED23.26%13 828
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED90.00%10 705
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED83.69%8 866