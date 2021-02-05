Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Coal Energy S.A.    CLE   LU0646112838

COAL ENERGY S.A.

(CLE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coal Energy S A : Current report no 2 Sale of the asset

02/05/2021 | 01:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sale of the asset as part of business restructuring

Current report no. 2/2021

Dated 5th February 2021

The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby informs about sale of the asset of the Group.

As stated in the report no. 17 dated 28 October, 2019 assets of the Company located in the territory which is not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities were idled and have not been working since 2017, the Company lost control over these enterprises and in this regard Management took the decision to alienate assets located in the military conflict zone.

As part of business restructuring the Company sold LLC Progress-Vugillya located in the territory, which is not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, in the military conflict zone.

The Management expects this would reduce relevant losses connected with idled capacities and would have positive impact on further stabilization of financial position.

Information about these transactions will be presented in the next financial statements.

The Company will properly inform the capital market participants about finalization of the restructuring process.

Signatures of individuals authorized to represent the Company:

Elena Belousova

Legal grounds: Art.14 of the Luxembourg Law of 9 May 2006 on market abuse and Art. 56 of the Act of 29 July 2005 on the public offering, conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organised trading system and on public companies.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coal Energy SA published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 18:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COAL ENERGY S.A.
07:49aCOAL ENERGY S A : Current report no 2 Sale of the asset
PU
02/01COAL ENERGY S A : Current report no 1 Sale of the asset as part of business rest..
PU
2020COAL ENERGY S A : Current report no.9 Resolutions adopted by the Annual General ..
PU
2020COAL ENERGY S A : Current report no 8 Sale of the assets as part of business res..
PU
2020COAL ENERGY S A : Current report no 7 Convening notice to AGM
PU
2020COAL ENERGY S A : Current report no 6 Unaudited stand alone financial report for..
PU
2020COAL ENERGY S A : Current report no 5 Unaudited consolidated financial report fo..
PU
2020COAL ENERGY S A : Current report no.3 January FY2020 production update
PU
2020COAL ENERGY S A : Current report no.2 Postponement of Financial Report publicati..
PU
2020COAL ENERGY S A : Current report no.1 December FY2020 production update
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,69 M - -
Net income 2020 31,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 68,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 0,43x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,3 M 11,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 6,18x
EV / Sales 2020 19,4x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart COAL ENERGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Coal Energy S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Viktor Vyshnevetskyy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oleksandr Ilchenko Chief Financial Officer
Oleksandr Reznyk Director & Director-Business Development
Arthur David Johnson Independent Non-Executive Director
Igor Nikitenko Head-Sales & Trading Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COAL ENERGY S.A.45.38%11
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-3.97%48 610
GLENCORE PLC5.84%44 681
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED11.35%15 579
COAL INDIA LIMITED6.02%12 131
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-6.01%6 633
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ