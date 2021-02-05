Coal Energy S A : Current report no 2 Sale of the asset

Sale of the asset as part of business restructuring

Current report no. 2/2021

Dated 5th February 2021

The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby informs about sale of the asset of the Group.

As stated in the report no. 17 dated 28 October, 2019 assets of the Company located in the territory which is not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities were idled and have not been working since 2017, the Company lost control over these enterprises and in this regard Management took the decision to alienate assets located in the military conflict zone.

As part of business restructuring the Company sold LLC Progress-Vugillya located in the territory, which is not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, in the military conflict zone.

The Management expects this would reduce relevant losses connected with idled capacities and would have positive impact on further stabilization of financial position.

Information about these transactions will be presented in the next financial statements.

The Company will properly inform the capital market participants about finalization of the restructuring process.

