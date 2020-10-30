Coal Energy S A : Current report no 6 Unaudited stand alone financial report for FY2020

Unaudited non-consolidated annual financial report for FY2020

Current report no. 6/2020

Dated October 30, 2020

The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby releases unaudited non-consolidated(stand-alone) annual financial report of the Coal Energy S.A for FY2020, ended 30th June 2020.

The Company postponed the annual audit procedure until the armed unrests in the region of operations are resolved and access to assets as well as to documentation is safe.

The Company will duly inform the capital market participants about any developments and decisions regarding this matter.

The FY2020 of Coal Energy S.A. commenced on July 01, 2019, and ended on June 30, 2020.

