Coal Energy S A : Current report no 6 Unaudited stand alone financial report for FY2020

10/30/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

Unaudited non-consolidated annual financial report for FY2020

Current report no. 6/2020

Dated October 30, 2020

The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby releases unaudited non-consolidated(stand-alone) annual financial report of the Coal Energy S.A for FY2020, ended 30th June 2020.

The unaudited non-consolidated annual financial report is also available on the Company's website in Investor Relations section.

The Company postponed the annual audit procedure until the armed unrests in the region of operations are resolved and access to assets as well as to documentation is safe.

The Company will duly inform the capital market participants about any developments and decisions regarding this matter.

The FY2020 of Coal Energy S.A. commenced on July 01, 2019, and ended on June 30, 2020.

Signatures of individuals authorized to represent the Company:

Elena Belousova

Legal grounds: Art. 56 of the Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on the public offering, conditions governing the introduction

of financial instruments to organised trading system and on public companies, and Art 3. of the Luxembourg Act of 11 January 2008 on transparency obligations of securities issuers, as amended.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coal Energy SA published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 19:09:02 UTC

Financials
Sales 2019 12,9 M - -
Net income 2019 -9,18 M - -
Net Debt 2019 73,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,30x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5,45 M 5,45 M -
EV / Sales 2018 5,76x
EV / Sales 2019 6,18x
Nbr of Employees 324
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart COAL ENERGY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Coal Energy S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Viktor Vyshnevetskyy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oleksandr Ilchenko Chief Financial Officer
Oleksandr Reznyk Director & Director-Business Development
Arthur David Johnson Independent Non-Executive Director
Igor Nikitenko Head-Sales & Trading Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COAL ENERGY S.A.188.37%6
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-17.69%46 529
GLENCORE PLC-33.93%26 533
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-2.67%12 692
COAL INDIA LIMITED-47.55%9 179
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-38.83%6 409
