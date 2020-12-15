Coal Energy S A : Current report no.9 Resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting

Resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting
Current report no. 9/2020
Dated December 15, 2020
The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby informs that the following resolutions were adopted at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on the 14th December 2020.
1. Resolution on approval of the unaudited stand-alone financial statements as of 30th June 2020 and the management report for the year, covered by these financial statements.
FOR: 33,758,340
AGAINST: -
ABSTAINING: -
2. Resolution regarding allocation of the net result of Coal Energy S.A. for the financial year ended on the 30th June 2020.
The meeting acknowledged the net loss for the financial year ended on 30 June 2020 amounting to 1 856 831,72 United States Dollars (one million eight hundred fifty six thousand eight hundred thirty one dollars seventy two cents), and approved to carry forward this net loss.
FOR: 33,758,340
AGAINST: -
ABSTAINING: -
3. Resolution on approval the unaudited consolidated financial statements as of 30th June 2020 and the management report for the period covered by these financial statements.
FOR: 33,758,340
AGAINST: -
ABSTAINING: -
4. Resolution on approval on the continuation of the Company.
In accordance with article 480-2 of the Luxembourg law dated 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended, the general meeting of shareholders resolved to approve the continuation of the Company.
FOR: 33,758,340
AGAINST: -
ABSTAINING: -
5. Resolution on discharge of the directors of the Company for the performance of their duties during the financial year ended on 30th June 2020.
FOR: 33,758,340
AGAINST: -
ABSTAINING: -
Signatures of individuals authorized to represent the Company:
Elena Belousova
Legal grounds: Art. 56 of the Act of 29 July 2005 on the public offering, conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organized trading system and on public companies and the Luxembourg Act of 11 January 2008 on transparency obligations of securities issuers, as amended.
