Coal Energy S A : Current report no 5 Consolidated financial report for 1H FY2021

Unaudited interim consolidated financial report for the 1H FY2021 and 2Q FY2021

Current report no. 5 /2021

Dated April 08, 2021

The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby releases the unaudited interim consolidated financial report of the Coal Energy Group for six months ended December 31st 2020.

The report is also available on the Company's website in Investor Relations section.

The 1H FY2021 of Coal Energy S.A. commenced on the 1st July 2020 and ended on the 31st December 2020. Selected financial data / Wybrane dane finansowe: