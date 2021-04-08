Coal Energy S A : Current report no 5 Consolidated financial report for 1H FY2021

Unaudited interim consolidated financial report for the 1H FY2021 and 2Q FY2021
Current report no. 5 /2021
Dated April 08, 2021
The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby releases the unaudited interim consolidated financial report of the Coal Energy Group for six months ended December 31st 2020.
The report is also available on the Company's website in Investor Relations section.
The 1H FY2021 of Coal Energy S.A. commenced on the 1st July 2020 and ended on the 31st December 2020. Selected financial data / Wybrane dane finansowe:
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 months
|
|
3 months
|
6 months
|
6 months
|
in US$ thousand
|
|
w tys. USD
|
|
ended 31st
|
|
ended 31st
|
ended 31st
|
ended 31st
|
|
|
Dec 2020
|
|
Dec 2019
|
Dec 2020
|
Dec 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q FY2021
|
|
2Q FY2020
|
1H FY2021
|
1H FY2020
|
Revenue
|
|
Przychody ze sprzedaży
|
|
200
|
793
|
272
|
3,500
|
|
netto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit/(loss)
|
|
Wynik operacyjny
|
|
(1,084)
|
(975)
|
(1,816)
|
(674)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit (loss) for the
|
|
Wynik netto
|
|
47,261
|
36,830
|
44,445
|
39,061
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in US$ thousand
|
|
w tys. US$
|
|
|
31st December 2020
|
|
30th June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
Aktywa trwałe
|
|
|
|
102,322
|
|
76,166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
Zapasy
|
|
|
|
9,583
|
|
23,869
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
Należności handlowe i inne
|
|
|
11,793
|
|
20,747
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
Środki pieniężne i ich
|
|
|
2
|
|
16
|
|
ekwiwalenty
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
Aktywa obrotowe
|
|
|
|
24,406
|
|
48,047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
Kapitał zakładowy
|
|
|
|
450
|
|
450
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
Kapitał własny
|
|
|
|
6,289
|
|
(41,019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
Zobowiązania długoterminowe
|
|
|
9,352
|
|
15,128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current loans and borrowings
|
Kredyty i pożyczki
|
|
|
|
55,122
|
|
64,754
|
krótkoterminowe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
|
Zobowiązania handlowe i inne
|
|
|
52,114
|
|
81,362
|
|
krótkoterminowe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
Zobowiązania krótkoterminowe
|
|
111,084
|
150,104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
Zobowiązania ogółem
|
|
120,436
|
165,232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
Aktywa ogółem
|
|
126,725
|
124,213
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31st
|
6 months ended
|
6 months ended
|
in US$ thousand
|
|
w tys. US$
|
December 2020
|
31st December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
1H FY2021
|
1H FY2020
|
Net cash from operating activity
|
|
Przepływy pieniężne netto z
|
|
7
|
134
|
|
działalności operacyjnej
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash from investing activity
|
|
Przepływy pieniężne netto z
|
|
(24)
|
(81)
|
|
działalności inwestycyjnej
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash from financing activity
|
|
Przepływy pieniężne netto z
|
|
-
|
(44)
|
|
działalności finansowej
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signatures of individuals authorized to represent the Company:
Elena Belousova
Legal grounds: Art. 56 of the Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on the public offering, conditions governing the introduction
of financial instruments to organized trading system and on public companies, and Art 5. of the Luxembourg Act of 11 January 2008 on transparency obligations of securities issuers, as amended.
Disclaimer
Coal Energy SA published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 17:39:03 UTC.