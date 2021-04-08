Log in
COAL ENERGY S.A.

(CLE)
Coal Energy S A : Current report no 5 Consolidated financial report for 1H FY2021

04/08/2021
Unaudited interim consolidated financial report for the 1H FY2021 and 2Q FY2021

Current report no. 5 /2021

Dated April 08, 2021

The Board of Directors of Coal Energy S.A. (the "Company") hereby releases the unaudited interim consolidated financial report of the Coal Energy Group for six months ended December 31st 2020.

The report is also available on the Company's website in Investor Relations section.

The 1H FY2021 of Coal Energy S.A. commenced on the 1st July 2020 and ended on the 31st December 2020. Selected financial data / Wybrane dane finansowe:

3 months

3 months

6 months

6 months

in US$ thousand

w tys. USD

ended 31st

ended 31st

ended 31st

ended 31st

Dec 2020

Dec 2019

Dec 2020

Dec 2019

2Q FY2021

2Q FY2020

1H FY2021

1H FY2020

Revenue

Przychody ze sprzedaży

200

793

272

3,500

netto

Operating profit/(loss)

Wynik operacyjny

(1,084)

(975)

(1,816)

(674)

Profit (loss) for the

Wynik netto

47,261

36,830

44,445

39,061

period

in US$ thousand

w tys. US$

31st December 2020

30th June 2020

Non-current assets

Aktywa trwałe

102,322

76,166

Inventories

Zapasy

9,583

23,869

Trade and other receivables

Należności handlowe i inne

11,793

20,747

Cash and cash equivalents

Środki pieniężne i ich

2

16

ekwiwalenty

Current assets

Aktywa obrotowe

24,406

48,047

Share capital

Kapitał zakładowy

450

450

Total equity

Kapitał własny

6,289

(41,019)

Non-current liabilities

Zobowiązania długoterminowe

9,352

15,128

Current loans and borrowings

Kredyty i pożyczki

55,122

64,754

krótkoterminowe

Trade and other payables

Zobowiązania handlowe i inne

52,114

81,362

krótkoterminowe

Current liabilities

Zobowiązania krótkoterminowe

111,084

150,104

Total liabilities

Zobowiązania ogółem

120,436

165,232

Total assets

Aktywa ogółem

126,725

124,213

31st

6 months ended

6 months ended

in US$ thousand

w tys. US$

December 2020

31st December 2019

1H FY2021

1H FY2020

Net cash from operating activity

Przepływy pieniężne netto z

7

134

działalności operacyjnej

Net cash from investing activity

Przepływy pieniężne netto z

(24)

(81)

działalności inwestycyjnej

Net cash from financing activity

Przepływy pieniężne netto z

-

(44)

działalności finansowej

Signatures of individuals authorized to represent the Company:

Elena Belousova

Legal grounds: Art. 56 of the Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on the public offering, conditions governing the introduction

of financial instruments to organized trading system and on public companies, and Art 5. of the Luxembourg Act of 11 January 2008 on transparency obligations of securities issuers, as amended.

Disclaimer

Coal Energy SA published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 17:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
