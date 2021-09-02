Log in
    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 09/02 02:50:10 am
141.55 INR   -1.84%
Aluminium hits more than 10-year high as supply worries grow

09/02/2021 | 02:32am EDT
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices hit a more than 10-year high on Thursday on concerns over supply of the energy-intensive metal, which were stoked further as several power plants in India were on the verge of running out of coal.

The inadequate coal supply in India, the second-biggest producer of primary aluminium after China, has raised concerns about a potential serious disruption in local aluminium production.

Benchmark three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.2% at $2,722 a tonne, as of 0602 GMT, after touching $2,732.50 earlier in the session, its highest since May 2011.

The most-traded October aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1.2% to 21,415 yuan ($3,314.50) a tonne. It hit a 13-year peak of 21,550 yuan on Monday, as production curbs https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/aluminium-smelters-in-chinas-xinjiang-told-to-cut-output-2021-08-26 in key Chinese smelting regions sparked fears of tight supply.

India has urged utilities to import coal https://www.reuters.com/article/india-electricity-coal/update-4-india-asks-utilities-to-import-coal-amid-short-supply-as-demand-spikes-idUSL1N2Q308X to boost domestic supply of the fuel as coal-fired generation surged after an easing of coronavirus-related curbs.

"Aluminium supply faces growing risks due to tightness in Indian coal supply," ING commodity strategists said in a note.

The country's aluminium smelters had asked state-run Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, to restore supply, they said, citing media reports.

"So far there hasn't been a meaningful impact on India's aluminium supply, but the situation is worth monitoring," ING analysts said.

* Three-month LME copper rose 0.4% to $9,369 a tonne, as the dollar loitered around multi-week lows https://www.reuters.com/article/global-forex-idUSL1N2Q409E, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

* Shanghai's most-active October copper contract fell 0.9% to 68,960 yuan a tonne.

* China's State Reserve Bureau released its third batch of aluminium ingots into the market on Thursday, with a volume of 70,000 tonnes, slightly lower than the second batch, according to Chinese metals information provider SMM.

* LME nickel climbed 0.4% to $19,405 a tonne, but Shanghai nickel dropped 1% to 146,850 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.4610 yuan) (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
