    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
Automakers help India shares start 2022 on strong note

01/03/2022 | 12:43am EST
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose about 1% on Monday after closing out 2021 with their best annual gain in four years, led by auto stocks on the back of strong monthly sales data amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 0.92% to 17,513.70 by 0458 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 0.98% to 58,823.26.

Auto stocks led the gains, with the Nifty auto index rising to a three-week high. Maruti Suzuki , the country's largest carmaker, rose 2.9% after recording its highest ever monthly export sales in December.

Tata Motors climbed 3.6% after posting a 26% growth in total domestic sales. Eicher Motors jumped 3.5% as domestic sales of its commercial vehicles rose 27.6%.

"Markets have opened higher, carrying forward the momentum seen in the strong closing on Friday," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities.

"Indian shares are likely up in anticipation of fresh inflows from foreign institutional investors, most of whom are still on holiday."

Daily coronavirus cases rose for a sixth straight day as the country saw a fresh wave of infections during the holiday weekend. India witnessed 33,750 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest since Sept. 18, health ministry data showed.

Speaking on the spike in COVID-19 cases, Jasani said the rise is not unique to India and people have gotten used to living with COVID-19 variants.

"Most COVID-19 cases we're seeing now are mild... unless there is an explosion in the number, traders will take it in their stride," Jasani said.

Among individual stocks, Zomato jumped 2.9% after the food delivery platform said it received more than 2 million orders for the first time on Friday.

Shares of Coal India were up 4% after the state-run miner reported a 3.3% growth in December production. (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COAL INDIA LIMITED 4.69% 152.95 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED 1.27% 2589.95 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 1.41% 7530.05 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NIFTY 50 0.95% 17519.85 Delayed Quote.24.12%
SENSEX 30 0.80% 58253.82 Real-time Quote.0.00%
STRIDE, INC. 0.66% 33.33 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 2.55% 482.35 End-of-day quote.0.00%
ZOMATO LIMITED 2.66% 141.1 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 042 B 14 010 M 14 010 M
Net income 2022 167 B 2 252 M 2 252 M
Net cash 2022 182 B 2 445 M 2 445 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,37x
Yield 2022 11,7%
Capitalization 900 B 12 080 M 12 103 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 259 016
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart COAL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coal India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COAL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 146,05 INR
Average target price 195,52 INR
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pramod Agrawal Chairman & Managing Director
S. Ghatak Choudhary Chief Financial Officer
Samiran Dutta Finance Director & Director
Binay Dayal Director & Technical Director
M. Viswanathan Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COAL INDIA LIMITED7.83%12 080
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.00%66 379
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED0.00%18 619
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED0.00%14 793
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.00%11 432
WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED-1.60%7 769