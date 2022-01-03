Automakers help India shares start 2022 on strong note

BENGALURU, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose about 1% on
Monday after closing out 2021 with their best annual gain in
four years, led by auto stocks on the back of strong monthly
sales data amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 0.92% to 17,513.70
by 0458 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped
0.98% to 58,823.26.
Auto stocks led the gains, with the Nifty auto index
rising to a three-week high. Maruti Suzuki
, the country's largest carmaker, rose 2.9% after
recording its highest ever monthly export sales in December.
Tata Motors climbed 3.6% after posting a 26%
growth in total domestic sales. Eicher Motors jumped
3.5% as domestic sales of its commercial vehicles rose 27.6%.
"Markets have opened higher, carrying forward the momentum
seen in the strong closing on Friday," said Deepak Jasani, head
of retail research, HDFC Securities.
"Indian shares are likely up in anticipation of fresh
inflows from foreign institutional investors, most of whom are
still on holiday."
Daily coronavirus cases rose for a sixth straight day as the
country saw a fresh wave of infections during the holiday
weekend. India witnessed 33,750 new COVID-19 cases in the past
24 hours, the highest since Sept. 18, health ministry data
showed.
Speaking on the spike in COVID-19 cases, Jasani said the
rise is not unique to India and people have gotten used to
living with COVID-19 variants.
"Most COVID-19 cases we're seeing now are mild... unless
there is an explosion in the number, traders will take it in
their stride," Jasani said.
Among individual stocks, Zomato jumped 2.9% after the food
delivery platform said it received more than 2 million orders
for the first time on Friday.
Shares of Coal India were up 4% after the
state-run miner reported a 3.3% growth in December production.
(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)