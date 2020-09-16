Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Coal India Limited    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coal India : India's coal-fired power output picks up as industrial use rises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 05:03am EDT
A bird flies next to electricity pylons in the old quarters of Delhi

India's coal-fired electricity generation rose 9.4% in the first half of September, provisional government data showed, as demand from industrial western states rose for the first time since coronavirus lockdowns were enforced.

The country's overall electricity generation rose 1.6% during the first 15 days of September, a Reuters analysis of daily load despatch data from federal grid operator POSOCO showed, driven by higher consumption by states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Coal-fired electricity generation accounted for 70% of India's power output in 2019, according to India's Central Electricity Authority. The share of the fuel in power generation fell to as low as 60% during the coronavirus lockdowns, as use of renewable energy for electricity generation rose.

However, the share of coal in India's overall electricity generation rose to nearly 66% during the first 15 days of September, the highest since March 2020 levels of 71.2%, data from POSOCO showed.

Coal India Ltd, the world's largest coal miner, had reported its first increase in production in five months during the month of August, driven by higher demand from power producers.

Electricity use by Gujarat rose 6.2%, whereas consumption in Maharashtra rose 4.3%, the data showed. The two states, among the most industrial in the country, together account for about a fifth of annual power consumption.

Power consumption by industries and offices account for half of India's electricity demand. Most states have removed nearly all restrictions and opened up factories, even as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country.

While solar-powered electricity generation continued to rise, surging over a third compared with the previous year, hydro and wind power output fell, the data showed.

Hydro power output fell over 10%, while wind-based electricity generation fell by over half, the data showed. Gas-fired generation rose about 8%.

By Sudarshan Varadhan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COAL INDIA LIMITED
05:03aCOAL INDIA : India's coal-fired power output picks up as industrial use rises
RE
09/02COAL INDIA : First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halved, Hit by Pandemic
DJ
09/02Sensex, Nifty end higher on Reliance boost, recovery hopes
RE
08/28COAL INDIA LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
08/25India plans deep cut in thermal coal imports in coming years
RE
08/13COAL INDIA LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
08/03India steps on gas as coal use for power generation slows
RE
06/28COAL INDIA : Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Fell 23% on Higher Costs, Lower Sales
DJ
06/23COAL INDIA LIMITED : annual earnings release
06/05COAL INDIA : Highlights Of The Structural Reforms To The Energy And Infrastructu..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 884 B 11 985 M 11 985 M
Net income 2021 113 B 1 534 M 1 534 M
Net cash 2021 179 B 2 424 M 2 424 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,79x
Yield 2021 10,4%
Capitalization 765 B 10 394 M 10 368 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 272 445
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart COAL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coal India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COAL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 180,14 INR
Last Close Price 124,10 INR
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pramod Agrawal Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjiv Soni Director & Finance Director
Binay Dayal Director & Technical Director
Bharatbhai L. Gajipara Independent Director
Vinod Kumar Thakral Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COAL INDIA LIMITED-41.28%10 394
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-18.06%44 904
GLENCORE PLC-20.95%31 627
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-5.90%12 094
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-39.16%6 462
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED-15.71%5 405
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group