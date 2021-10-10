Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Coal India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coal India : India says it has ample coal stocks for power sector

10/10/2021 | 07:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker shovels coal in a supply truck at a yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has ample coal stocks to meet power sector demand, a coal ministry statement said on Sunday, a day after the Delhi Chief Minister said a shortage of the fuel meant the Indian capital could face a power crisis https://www.reuters.com/world/india/new-delhi-chief-minister-warns-power-crisis-coal-stocks-decline-2021-10-09.

State-run Coal India Ltd is using its 40 million tonne stocks to replenish utilities, which together have 7.2 million tonnes of inventory, equivalent to four days' requirements, the ministry statement said.

A lack of coal has caused a supply shortage in some eastern and northern states, with residents in the regions experiencing power cuts https://www.reuters.com/world/india/exclusive-indian-states-suffer-power-cuts-coal-stocks-shrink-2021-10-08 stretching to up to 14 hours a day.

Monsoon rains affected coal supplies to power plants and high global prices curtailed generation by utilities that rely on imported coal, the ministry said.

In a separate statement, the power ministry said coal supplies to power utilities on Saturday rose to 1.92 million tonnes, while consumption was 1.87 million tonnes.

It said the level of coal stocks held by power companies will rise as Coal India is ramping up the supplies.

In India, over half of 135 coal-fired power plants, which supply around 70% of the country's electricity, have only enough fuel stocks to last less than three days, Reuters reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about COAL INDIA LIMITED
07:07aCOAL INDIA : India says it has ample coal stocks for power sector
RE
10/08COAL INDIA : India's Rajasthan state to schedule power cuts in major cities due to coal sh..
RE
10/08Indian Indices End the Week in Green; Reliance Industries Jumps 4%
MT
10/07Indian Benchmarks Close in Green on Thursday; Tata Motors Soar 12%
MT
10/05COAL INDIA : Gets Board Nod for Pre-Feasibility Report on Proposed Aluminium Project
MT
10/05India's solar energy output growth slows in September
RE
10/05COAL INDIA : India's 'captive' coal mines to be allowed to sell 50% output
RE
10/05Indian Indices End Higher for Second Consecutive Day on Tuesday; Oil & Natural Gas Soar..
MT
10/04India asks Coal India to invest in electric vehicles, charging pods
RE
10/04COAL INDIA : Fuel Offtake Climbs Nearly 4% in September
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COAL INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 021 B 13 588 M 13 588 M
Net income 2022 149 B 1 985 M 1 985 M
Net cash 2022 150 B 1 996 M 1 996 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,09x
Yield 2022 8,49%
Capitalization 1 161 B 15 455 M 15 461 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 259 016
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart COAL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coal India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COAL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 188,45 INR
Average target price 182,86 INR
Spread / Average Target -2,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pramod Agrawal Chairman & Managing Director
S. Ghatak Choudhary Chief Financial Officer
Samiran Dutta Finance Director & Director
Binay Dayal Director & Technical Director
M. Viswanathan Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COAL INDIA LIMITED39.13%15 455
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED19.59%62 343
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED54.28%21 681
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED119.68%15 879
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED151.50%15 320
WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND COMPANY LIMITED19.61%9 497