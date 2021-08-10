Log in
    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
Coal India : Indian shares edge higher as banks gain; PNB Housing falls 3%

08/10/2021 | 12:12am EDT
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Tuesday, helped by banking and financial stocks, while PNB Housing Finance dropped 3% after an Indian court restricted the company from disclosing the results of shareholder votes on a deal with a group of investors.

By 0345 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.25% to 16,298 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.27% to 54,552.06.

India's Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) delivered a split verdict over PNB Housing Finance's 400 billion rupee ($5.4 billion) share allocation to a group of investors led by Carlyle Group, a judgement seen by Reuters showed.

Nifty 50 components Coal India Ltd and Power Grid Corp LtdNS> are due to report earnings later in the day.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks started off on a weak footing, dragged by a largely soft performance on Wall Street and persistent concerns over the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 888 B 11 940 M 11 940 M
Net income 2021 120 B 1 613 M 1 613 M
Net cash 2021 102 B 1 368 M 1 368 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,37x
Yield 2021 9,11%
Capitalization 883 B 11 864 M 11 865 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 272 445
Free-Float 33,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 143,25 INR
Average target price 174,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Pramod Agrawal Chairman & Managing Director
S. Ghatak Choudhary Chief Financial Officer
Samiran Dutta Finance Director & Director
Binay Dayal Director & Technical Director
M. Viswanathan Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COAL INDIA LIMITED7.86%12 136
GLENCORE PLC39.72%59 680
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED3.97%44 568
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED16.06%16 346
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED89.70%9 797
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED76.13%8 052