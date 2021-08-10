Coal India : Indian shares edge higher as banks gain; PNB Housing falls 3%

By 0345 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.25% to 16,298 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.27% to 54,552.06.

India's Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) delivered a split verdict over PNB Housing Finance's 400 billion rupee ($5.4 billion) share allocation to a group of investors led by Carlyle Group, a judgement seen by Reuters showed.

Nifty 50 components Coal India Ltd and Power Grid Corp LtdNS> are due to report earnings later in the day.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks started off on a weak footing, dragged by a largely soft performance on Wall Street and persistent concerns over the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)