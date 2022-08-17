Coal India : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

is pleased to invite you to the
Q1FY23 results conference call
of
Coal India Ltd
Represented by
Shri Pramod Agrawal, CMD
and other senior members of the management
on
Monday, August 22, 2022
At 17:00 hours (IST)
Call-in Numbers
Universal Access:
+91 22 6280 1144 / +91 22 7115 8045
International Toll Free Numbers:
|
Hong Kong
|
800964448
|
Singapore
|
8001012045
|
UK
|
08081011573
|
USA
|
18667462133
International Toll Numbers:
|
Hong Kong
|
+852 30186877
|
Singapore
|
+65
|
31575746
|
UK
|
+44
|
2034785524
|
USA
|
+1 3233868721
Diamond Pass registration link:
Copy this URL in your browser: Link
Call Coordinators
Mr. Rahul Modi: Phone: +91 77380 96775; e-mail:rahul.modi@icicisecurities.com
Mr. Anshuman Ashit: Phone: +91 84518 30601, e-mail: anshuman.ashit@icicisecurities.com
For any clarification, please contact:
Mr. Rushad Kapadia: Phone: +91 22 6807 7334, e-mail: rushad.kapadia@icicisecurities.com
Ms. Divya Purohit: Phone: +91 22 6807 7454, e-mail:divya.purohit@icicisecurities.comMs. Seema Sehgal: Phone: +91 11 4221 8511, e-mail:seema.sehgal@icicisecurities.com
Disclaimer
