  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Coal India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:15 2022-08-17 am EDT
222.55 INR   -0.16%
08/11Coal India's Consolidated Profit Surges in Fiscal Q1; EPS, Revenue Beat Estimates
MT
08/11COAL INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/10Coal India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coal India : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

08/17/2022 | 02:04am EDT
is pleased to invite you to the

Q1FY23 results conference call

of

Coal India Ltd

Represented by

Shri Pramod Agrawal, CMD

and other senior members of the management

on

Monday, August 22, 2022

At 17:00 hours (IST)

Call-in Numbers

Universal Access:

+91 22 6280 1144 / +91 22 7115 8045

International Toll Free Numbers:

Hong Kong

800964448

Singapore

8001012045

UK

08081011573

USA

18667462133

International Toll Numbers:

Hong Kong

+852 30186877

Singapore

+65

31575746

UK

+44

2034785524

USA

+1 3233868721

Diamond Pass registration link:

Copy this URL in your browser: Link

Call Coordinators

Mr. Rahul Modi: Phone: +91 77380 96775; e-mail:rahul.modi@icicisecurities.com

Mr. Anshuman Ashit: Phone: +91 84518 30601, e-mail: anshuman.ashit@icicisecurities.com

For any clarification, please contact:

Mr. Rushad Kapadia: Phone: +91 22 6807 7334, e-mail: rushad.kapadia@icicisecurities.com

Ms. Divya Purohit: Phone: +91 22 6807 7454, e-mail:divya.purohit@icicisecurities.comMs. Seema Sehgal: Phone: +91 11 4221 8511, e-mail:seema.sehgal@icicisecurities.com

Disclaimer

Coal India Limited published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 06:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 293 B 16 302 M 16 302 M
Net income 2023 269 B 3 397 M 3 397 M
Net cash 2023 293 B 3 692 M 3 692 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,06x
Yield 2023 10,2%
Capitalization 1 374 B 17 318 M 17 318 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 248 550
Free-Float 33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pramod Agrawal Chairman, Managing Director & Finance Director
Sunil Kumar Mehta Chief Financial Officer
B. Veera Reddy Director, Director-Technical & Marketing
M. Viswanathan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Makwana Poonambhai Kalabhai Independent Director
