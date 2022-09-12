Coal India : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Coal India Limited

September 08, 2022

Amit Dixit: Great sir. That's very helpful. Sir, just wanted to understand 100 crores per month you are

providing in wage provisioning, right?

Pramod Agrawal: Until now, we have provided Rs.100 crores, from quarter three onwards or quarter two, let me

see, we will increase this slightly further. It is will be very wrong for me to give any indication

to what will be the wage impact because the negotiations are on. And if I indicate something, it

will impact the net base negotiation.

Amit Dixit: No, 100 crores is every month, right, not every quarter. It's every month?

Pramod Agrawal: Yes, every month.

Moderator: Thank you. The next question is from the line of Vishal Chandak from Motilal Oswal Financial

Services. Please go ahead.

Vishal Chandak: Sir, my first question was with respect to the status of the railway line of the railway projects,

the Tori-Shivpuri doubling of the line and Jharsuguda-Sardega doubling line. So, what would

be the current status of the expansion, sir?

Pramod Agrawal: Tori-Shivpuri line, as you know the second line was completed and the third line was even in

progress. And next year, it should get completed, if I'm correct. Yes, Shivpur-Kathautiya will

get by 2024, and this line should get middle of next year, the third line will also be laid. The

work is on. The second question about Jharsuguda-Barpali-Sardega, the Jharsuguda-Sardega

line, the first line is already there it is functional. The second line, we have sanctioned it, and it

is likely to get completed by March 23, but there are three components in that. One is Barpali

and the second is there are some over bridge at Jharsuguda and the third is line. Doubling of line

as far as concerned will get completed next year, but this Barpali will take another two years and

the over bridge and the flyover will get completed somewhere in the middle of 2024. So, this is

our expectation.

Vishal Chandak: Great. That's quite helpful, sir. Sir, my second question was with regard to the 1 billion tonne

production target. Now that coal is back in focus globally and everywhere there is a huge demand

of coal, so I'm sure now there is no dearth of demand going forward from both power as well as

non-power sectors, so how soon can we plan to realistically approach a full year production of

1 billion tonnes?

Pramod Agrawal: See, our target is to achieve by 24, 25, that is FY25, we should achieve the target that is given

by the government. Earlier, it was 23, 24, but as you know that we have lost two years because

of COVID, et cetera and the demand shortage. This year, I am quite hopeful of achieving the

target of 700, but to achieve target by FY25, we need to produce about 840 next year and then