Coal India : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Sub:- Transcript of Investors' meet held for Un-audited Financial Results for 1st quarter ended on 30th June' 2022
Dear Sir,
Further to our letter no CIL:XI(D):4157/4156:2022 dated 7th September'22, we are enclosing transcript of Investors' meet held on 8th September'2022 for Un-audited Financial Results for 1st quarter ended on 30th June' 2022 as Annexure A.
This is for your information and records as per Regulation 46 of SEBI (LoDR)' 2015.
Yours faithfully,
MAHADEVAN Digitally signed by
MAHADEVAN
VISWANATHA VISWANATHAN
N
Date: 2022.09.12
10:31:20 +05'30'
(M. Viswanathan/एम॰िव वनाथन) Company Secretary/कंपनीसिचव & Compliance Officer/क लायंसऑ फसर
Encl: As above
Annexure-A
"Coal India Limited Q1 FY-23 Post Results Conference
Call"
September 08, 2022
MANAGEMENT: MR. PRAMOD AGRAWAL - CHAIRMAN, MD &
DIRECTOR (FINANCE).
MODERATOR: MR. RAHUL MODI - ICICI SECURITIES.
Page 1 of 19
Coal India Limited
September 08, 2022
Moderator:
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q1 FY23 Post Results Conference Call of
Coal India Limited hosted by ICICI Securities. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the
listen only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation
concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by
pressing "*" then "0" on your touch tone phone. Please note that this conference is being
recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rahul Modi from ICICI Securities. Thank you,
and over to you, sir.
Rahul Modi:
Thank you. Good day, everybody. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I welcome you all to the Q1
FY23 Post Results Conference Call of Coal India Limited. Today, we are pleased to host the
members of the senior management of the company, led by Shri Pramod Agrawal, Chairman
and Managing Director. Thank you, sir, for giving us time for this interaction. We will begin the
call with remarks from Chairman, and after which we will open the lines for Q&A. I would like
to hand over the floor to CMD now. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Pramod Agrawal:
Thank you, Rahul and good day to everyone present. Let me first apologize for postponing this
meeting twice, first because of my sickness; and second because of some urgent work that
emerged, but I'm really thankful to ICICI for organizing this meeting. I really wanted to come
personally to Bombay, but somehow it is not happening because of the pressures of increasing
production. There is demand for power coal has increased substantially, partly because the
demand for energy has increased and partly because the imported coal-based power plants have
reduced their production substantially. The generation has reduced substantially. Secondly, even
the CTPs, which were importing coal and producing their own power, they have now shifted to
the utilities and hence, the power consumption through utilities have increased where the Coal
India has to supply power.
In first quarter, we are happy to inform that we could meet the demand of the power sector and
we could maintain the supply to non-power as well. Because of increased production, cost per
tonne has reduced significantly, and because of the increased international price, we could get
higher prices in e-auction as well. Because all of this has contributed an increase of profitability
despite the fact that our cost of production has increased slightly because of the increase in price
of diesel and petrol and increase in price of the explosives compared to last Q1. But increased
production, increased off take has helped us in reducing the cost of supply, and this has helped
us in increasing our profitability. The company is quite sure that this year, we will be achieving
the target of our 700 million tonnes. And for this, we are working very hard. There are certain
problems in 1 or 2 companies, but we are trying to resolve it, and even then, even if it is not
resolved, we'll increase the production from other companies to compensate for that. And I'm
quite hopeful that this year will be an outstanding year for Coal India, both from a production
point of view, secondly from meeting the need and because the production is there, we will be
meeting the need of the nation and all of this will contribute to increase of profits of the company.
Thank you. So, now I would like to invite the questions.
Page 2 of 19
Coal India Limited
September 08, 2022
Moderator:
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen we will now begin with the question-and-answer session. The
first question is from the line of Amit Dixit from Edelweiss. Please go ahead.
Amit Dixit:
I have two questions, the first one relates to, essentially, the wage provisioning. We have not
seen anything in the P&L profile and this is contrary to earlier times whenever wage provision
was there, it was being shown from Q3 of that particular year. But so far, we have not seen
anything. So, could you please throw some light on the possible quantum of increase that you
would provide for it? That is my first question.
Pramod Agrawal:
Okay. Will you ask the second question as well, then I will reply both the questions
simultaneously.
Amit Dixit:
Yes, sure. The second question is essentially on e-auction volume and pricing. What we have
seen that the blended e-auction prices in Q1 were like 4,400 almost, but the bookings in the last
3 months have been upwards of 8,500. So, what kind of number can we expect in terms of
realization in this quarter and going ahead so far in September, what kind of price you have seen,
has it fallen from that level and what kind of volume can we see in the e-auction for the whole
year. So, these are the two questions sir.
Pramod Agrawal:
Okay. First is wage provisioning. Last year, we have provided something like 900 crores last
year we had provided for the wage increase. This year again we are providing Rs.150 crores per
month, so 1,800 crores. Now we have provided 100 crores, and we will increase it in coming
quarters, maybe in third quarter onward we'll increase. It will be very difficult for me to say
what will be the impact of the wage negotiation but, because the negotiations are still on and we
have not come to any agreement, but the impact, we will try to respect this. Secondly, we must
understand that lot many people are retiring, and this is giving us some leverage like this year,
again we are expecting that 12,000 to 13,000 people will retire. So, there will be increase, there
will be some impact, but the impact is not going to be very phenomenal. It will be something
which can be managed and with the price increase due, it will not have any impact on Coal
India's bottom line as well.
E-auction price last year in the first quarter was around Rs.4,340 and that increased the substance
sale, quantity was 20 million tonnes. I don't have a figure right now, what is the quantity we
have auctioned in Q2, but I presume that this trend of about 20 to 25 million tonnes will continue
throughout the year and we will end the year with about 80 million to 90 million tonnes of e-
auction coal. But this depends how the demand for the power comes up. If the demand of the
power increases substantially, then our ability to do the e-auction reduces to that extent. Price as
of now is still very high, and in certain cases, we are getting about 4,500 or even 300% of the
premium. So, about this range will be maintained if it does not increase further. But at least this
range will be maintained for e-auction price as well.
Page 3 of 19
Coal India Limited
September 08, 2022
Amit Dixit:
Great sir. That's very helpful. Sir, just wanted to understand 100 crores per month you are
providing in wage provisioning, right?
Pramod Agrawal:
Until now, we have provided Rs.100 crores, from quarter three onwards or quarter two, let me
see, we will increase this slightly further. It is will be very wrong for me to give any indication
to what will be the wage impact because the negotiations are on. And if I indicate something, it
will impact the net base negotiation.
Amit Dixit:
No, 100 crores is every month, right, not every quarter. It's every month?
Pramod Agrawal:
Yes, every month.
Moderator:
Thank you. The next question is from the line of Vishal Chandak from Motilal Oswal Financial
Services. Please go ahead.
Vishal Chandak:
Sir, my first question was with respect to the status of the railway line of the railway projects,
the Tori-Shivpuri doubling of the line and Jharsuguda-Sardega doubling line. So, what would
be the current status of the expansion, sir?
Pramod Agrawal:
Tori-Shivpuri line, as you know the second line was completed and the third line was even in
progress. And next year, it should get completed, if I'm correct. Yes, Shivpur-Kathautiya will
get by 2024, and this line should get middle of next year, the third line will also be laid. The
work is on. The second question about Jharsuguda-Barpali-Sardega, the Jharsuguda-Sardega
line, the first line is already there it is functional. The second line, we have sanctioned it, and it
is likely to get completed by March 23, but there are three components in that. One is Barpali
and the second is there are some over bridge at Jharsuguda and the third is line. Doubling of line
as far as concerned will get completed next year, but this Barpali will take another two years and
the over bridge and the flyover will get completed somewhere in the middle of 2024. So, this is
our expectation.
Vishal Chandak:
Great. That's quite helpful, sir. Sir, my second question was with regard to the 1 billion tonne
production target. Now that coal is back in focus globally and everywhere there is a huge demand
of coal, so I'm sure now there is no dearth of demand going forward from both power as well as
non-power sectors, so how soon can we plan to realistically approach a full year production of
1 billion tonnes?
Pramod Agrawal:
See, our target is to achieve by 24, 25, that is FY25, we should achieve the target that is given
by the government. Earlier, it was 23, 24, but as you know that we have lost two years because
of COVID, et cetera and the demand shortage. This year, I am quite hopeful of achieving the
target of 700, but to achieve target by FY25, we need to produce about 840 next year and then
increase it 1 billion the year after. I feel that may not be very realistic, realistically speaking
Page 4 of 19
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Coal India Limited published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 06:29:04 UTC.