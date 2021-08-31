Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Coal India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COALINDIA   INE522F01014

COAL INDIA LIMITED

(COALINDIA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 08/31 07:16:37 am
145.85 INR   +1.57%
09:39aCOAL INDIA : ramps up supplies to address shortage at utilities
RE
08/30COAL INDIA : Indian utility NTPC ups coal output, seeks to boost stocks
RE
08/11COAL INDIA : Consolidated Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q1
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coal India : ramps up supplies to address shortage at utilities

08/31/2021 | 09:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A local woman prepares to carry coal at an open coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand

CHENNAI (Reuters) - State-run Coal India Ltd has ramped up supply of coal over the last five days to address a coal shortage at utilities across the country, the federal coal ministry said on Tuesday.

Coal-fired power accounts for more than 70% of India's electricity generation, with state-run Coal India Ltd accounting for more than four-fifths of its total production.

Government data showed over half of the 135 coal-fired power plants had less than a week's stock of coal left, of which 50 plants had less than three days of coal left. Six plants had run out of coal, data from the Central Electricity Authority showed.

"Coal India Limited (CIL) has stepped up its coal supplies vigorously during the last five days of August 2021 consistently clocking 1.7 million tonnes per day," the coal ministry said.

That is 4.3% higher than the July average of 1.63 million tonnes a day.

A shortage of coal has been exacerbated by a steep growth in power demand in India, as states have eased coronavirus-related curbs, while hydro-electricity generation has fallen.

Federal guidelines recommend utilities have at least two weeks of coal stocks. Only a sixth of thermal power plants had less than a week's stock at the beginning of the month.

At the beginning of the financial year in April, Coal India and power plants across the country had record inventory levels.

Coal shortages occur periodically in India, with the last such shortage occurring in 2017.

While officials have in the past blamed each other and power producers for not buying adequate coal in advance, power producers say a lack of accountability affects utilities.

"Coal shortage is a perennial problem as there is no accountability for short supply or non-availability of rakes," Ashok Khurana, director general of the Association of Power Producers, told Reuters.

India's federal coal and power ministry have asked Coal India to prioritize supplies to thermal power plants with low stock and dispatch fuel from mines with abundant inventory to address the shortage.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Sudarshan Varadhan


© Reuters 2021
All news about COAL INDIA LIMITED
09:39aCOAL INDIA : ramps up supplies to address shortage at utilities
RE
08/30COAL INDIA : Indian utility NTPC ups coal output, seeks to boost stocks
RE
08/11COAL INDIA : Consolidated Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q1
MT
08/10COAL INDIA : Temporarily Shuts North Eastern Coalfields Mines
MT
08/10Coal India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June ..
CI
08/10Indian shares rise as banks gain; PNB Housing falls 4% on court verdict
RE
08/09Indian Indices End Higher on Monday, Boosted by Banks and Information Technol..
MT
07/28Coal India Limited Appoints Vinay Ranjan as Director
CI
07/20SOS : Stranded and shattered seafarers threaten global supply lines
RE
07/15Indian Indices Settle in Green on Thursday; HCL Technologies Jump 5%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COAL INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 996 B 13 660 M 13 660 M
Net income 2022 147 B 2 010 M 2 010 M
Net cash 2022 148 B 2 024 M 2 024 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,03x
Yield 2022 10,7%
Capitalization 899 B 12 275 M 12 325 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 259 016
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart COAL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coal India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COAL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 143,60 INR
Average target price 172,13 INR
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pramod Agrawal Chairman & Managing Director
S. Ghatak Choudhary Chief Financial Officer
Samiran Dutta Finance Director & Director
Binay Dayal Director & Technical Director
M. Viswanathan Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COAL INDIA LIMITED6.02%12 086
GLENCORE PLC42.73%60 460
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED12.19%55 379
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED33.40%18 681
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED126.61%14 064
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED102.58%13 740